Lois Curtis’ activism drives me to do more social justice work.
Lois was the lead plaintiff in the 1999 U.S. Supreme Court landmark decision, Olmstead v. L.C. In summary, the Olmstead Decision states “unjustified segregation of persons with disabilities constitutes discrimination in violation of title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act”. From age 11-29, Lois, a person of color with intellectual disabilities and mental health challenges, lived at the Georgia Regional Hospital, a mental institution for people with disabilities. By age 19, she desperately wanted to live outside of the institution. While at the GRH she was often sedated.
It took some time after the historic court decision for Lois to find the right housing. When she did, she shared her gifts with her community, which included her celebrated art. She died Nov. 4, 2022 at age 55 from pancreatic cancer.
In the disability justice community, most are familiar with the Olmstead Decision. The impact of Lois’ advocacy is far reaching.
Before my spinal stroke, I was a single downstate university student living in my own off-campus apartment. When I’d completed my physical rehabilitation at Ann Arbor’s University of Michigan Hospital, my doctors did not recommend that I immediately live alone. My family and friends discussed options with me — return to my parent’s home (which was inaccessible), move-into the university dorms (also inaccessible) or relocate to a nursing home. None of these options sounded good to me, especially, the later. I knew I had to act quickly or decisions would be made for me. I finally found a former high school friend, to be my roommate in my original apartment. That apartment, oddly enough, was fairly accessible. I lived with my roommate for a year, learning with her support, how to be independent. Then she moved out and I lived alone in that apartment for a few more years until I married.
When we moved to Traverse City and bought our first home, the house next door was a large senior group home for women with mental health issues. The women seemed to thrive. Every community support was available to them.
Being new to the area and not knowing anyone, I needed help getting our home settled. I wanted to give the job to a person with intellectual disabilities. I found that person in “Beverly.” Beverly lived by herself in her own one-bedroom garden apartment in a local complex. With the support of her community caseworker and friends, Beverly cared for her apartment by herself. We were a great team. I did the planning of what and how household tasks needed to done. Beverly did what I couldn’t do physically.
Through the years, many people have told me they’re fearful they’ll be institutionalized — people with disabilities, seniors, and those living in poverty. Even relatively able-bodied seniors who bought long-term care insurance at midlife, now wonder if there will be enough staff to care for them.
Lois’s persistence, endurance and legacy will live on forever.
