October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
This year, I had my breast cancer surgery in late August at the University of Michigan. I’m in the midst of healing and ongoing treatments.
In the United States, medical bills are one of the leading causes of personal bankruptcy.
Many people have an insurance co-pay policy. These co-pays are generally 20 percent of any balance. With cancer, that’s tens of thousands of dollars. Folks sometimes can improve their insurance coverage. The monthly premium costs may be higher. Then there are the tests, procedures and doctor appointments that are out of pocket. Many medical supplies, like bandaging materials, may not be covered at all. Add the cost of medications and durable equipment, and the increase to one’s monthly budget can be considerable.
Additionally, there’s the cost of travel, food, gasoline, airfare, lodging, child and animal care when a family seeks a second opinion or care elsewhere. Again, all of pocket. Rapidly, one’s savings diminishes, if one has a savings. Many people put medical expenses on their high interest rate credit cards. They have no other choice.
Often a caregiver or person with breast cancer has to take time off from work or stops working all together. Some with breast cancer find they need to apply for Social Security Disability benefits.
The incidence of breast cancer increases as one ages. Lots of older Americans are already retired and living on fixed incomes when they’re diagnosed. Many are widows.
In my own situation, I looked at a wide variety of sources of financial assistance. The Patient Assistance offices at both the Rogel Cancer Center at University of Michigan and the Cowell Cancer Center in Traverse City helped me with gas cards, some lodging expenses and utility bills. A patient can submit extensive financial records for assistance beyond what I asked for. However, unlike other nearby counties, Grand Traverse County does not have an unrestricted cancer fund, or one specific to breast cancer. We need such a fund. Cowell’s lifetime assistance is $2,000. In other counties, families can receive that amount yearly.
When I called the American Cancer Society for ideas, they gave me a long list of private foundations and programs. Many of them I had already contacted without success. Filling out and submitting applications takes lots of time, emotion and energy — things someone with breast cancer often doesn’t have. Always cross-reference any charity or nonprofit with the Charity Navigator. Sadly, some of these organizations pay their executives and media departments too much money relative to their overall budget. Keep this in mind when you donate, too.
For some, a GoFundMe campaign came be successful. I also know grassroots fundraisers such as bake sales and garage sales can help.
Finding breast cancer financial support can be overwhelming. There are many sources and details to examine. If you can help someone, you’ll be helping keep them alive.
Checkout varied, excellent resources at the Michigan Breast Cancer Coalition at www.mibcc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.