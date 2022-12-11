One of my goals for 2023 is to improve the connection between people with disabilities and the volunteer needs of area nonprofits, governments and businesses.
In the last year, Diversity Equity Inclusion and Belonging initiatives have grown in northern Michigan. However, the talents of people with disabilities are underutilized on boards, councils and commissions.
In December, I had the opportunity to have a conversation about author Alice Wong’s book “Year of the Tiger: An Activists Life,” for the National Writers Series. My NWS interview was shared with author, Stephanie Foo who wrote “What My Bones Know.”
Foo’s memoir is about her experience and healing from complex post-traumatic stress disorder. Wong is an oracle in the international disability community and her book is power packed with lived wisdom, including ways the able-bodied can become true allies. Wong and Foo give countless examples of how our world must include the skills of the disability community to move humanity forward.
There are several large projects tentatively coming to northern Michigan. A new Traverse City Senior Center, revitalized riverfront, numerous subsidized housing projects, a jail, parking deck, a town square, a new bus/housing development, FishPass, new schools, road improvements and infrastructure. All of these projects impact people with disabilities.
DEIB administrators, and all administrators, need to do more to include people with disabilities in their initiatives. All too often I hear administrators say they don’t know where to find such people. Options include putting out requests in the traditional and social media, and contacting medical centers, physical therapy and fitness centers, various support groups, colleges and schools, pharmacies and adaptive sports programs.
Recently, the CEO of an outdoor trail system reached out to a cross-country skier with limited vision to find out what skiers like her need. Turns out more deeply groomed trails mean sight-impaired skiers can ski solo. They’re less likely to run into something if they’re skiing on a well designated path. Additionally, the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation is the first community foundation in the state of Michigan to sign onto the Disability Inclusion Pledge.
Equally, people with disabilities need to come forward and apply to serve. It can help to talk to someone with a disability who has served to learn what’s involved. Area clerk’s offices have lists of open positions. Barriers to serving, such as transportation issues, can be addressed. Since COVID, more service is completed remotely or virtually. State Attorney General Dana Nessel has said serving virtually is an accommodation. Attendance at a meeting as a guest can aid in seeing if a group is right for you. Service doesn’t have to be disability specific either. Those serving bring their full life experiences to their service.
I know of a mother and daughter serving on two different levels of one of our transportation boards. The daughter’s disability experience is crucial to the the consumer council, as is the mother’s advocacy on the larger board authority.
Here’s to improving our connections with one another for the benefit of our community.
