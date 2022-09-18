I’m home from the hospital. Three and a half weeks ago, I had my breast cancer surgery at the University of Michigan hospital.
As part of my recovery and healing, my University of Michigan art therapist suggested I keep a recovery journal. A day or so post-surgery, it occurred to me that I wanted, needed, to remember everything I’d been through. I had planned to use the online Caring Bridge site as a way to keep folks up-to-date on my medical progress.
I first became aware of Caring Bridge 10 years or so ago when a colleague’s small child suddenly became sick with a life threatening illness. My friend, the mom, had to be away from work while her daughter received various treatments. Caring Bridge helped keep us all connected. Happily, that daughter is fine.
Then it struck me that the Caring Bridge posts could be used more like a blog, where I could offer a couple of daily tips about what I’d learned over the last year and a half. Others could read the posts and possibly not only learn how I was doing, but also gain information that might assist them and their loved ones. I made a short list of possible subjects and the day after my surgery, made my first post. The site has taken off and I’m enjoying writing and publishing every day. I especially like the supportive posted feedback I receive and the ideas readers offer me and the other followers. Additionally, I receive separate emails from folks who want to discuss one of my posts privately.
People have been suggesting for years that I should write a blog or host a podcast. I’ve been interested in these things, but haven’t gotten around to doing them.
Here’s some of what I’ve learned:
By writing about various aspects of my breast cancer journey, I’m able to remember more of it. Right now, the memories are pretty fresh. Soon they won’t be. There’s value in the immediacy of what I’m doing.
The posts are more than letting someone read my private journal. They’re intimate, but are also a form of nonfiction writing. One person said they’re helping channel the reporter in me. I think that’s true.
Numerous people have thought that I got diagnosed, took medication, had surgery and now everything is fine, complete. That’s not true. My cancer journey has not been linear, nor that simple. The posts are a place where I can go into more detail.
The Caring Bridge pages are also a way for others to communicate with me and support my healing and recovery. I’m not freely out and about yet. Readers have said they feel especially connected to me by reading my posts. Data from the site shows me who reads Caring Bridge and when. I’m comforted to follow the rhythm of other people’s reading of my Caring Bridge blog — from the new mom up all night to the night owl, who read the latest post before 2 a.m. bedtime.
Read more at Caringbridge.org, and search “Susan Odgers.”
