TRAVERSE CITY — Are cemeteries prowling grounds for restless spirits, or sanctuaries of peace and meditation? The answer seems to be a bit of both.
Especially around Halloween, the myth of the spook-filled graveyard may hold sway in the popular imagination.
But for most people, at least most of the year, cemeteries are more often seen as places of beauty and respite.
What do these dueling purposes say about the human spirit? How do they play out here in Traverse City?
Park-like cemeteries, such as Traverse City’s Oakwood Cemetery, are purposefully designed to be serene.
Keith Eggener, now at the University of Washington’s College of Design, reflected on the nature of cemeteries in his 2011 book, “Cemeteries.”
“Cemeteries built after 1830 were places with winding roads and picturesque vistas. The idea being that you leave behind the mercantile world outside the gates and enter into the space where you can meditate, where you can come into contact with spirituality and concentrate. They were quite important spaces for recreation as well,’ wrote Eggener.
Traverse City resident Geri Plough Maxbauer’s experience reflects Eggener’s first point. Her family visits Oakwood every Memorial Day weekend. She sees these regular visits not only as a time for good conversation, but also as periods during which family values, pride, and traditions can be passed on to the next generation
“Family tradition is to plant flowers at our relatives’ grave sites. I have such fond memories of our times together. In gathering we continue a tradition that was started years ago by our grandfather,” said Maxbauer.
Sandy Joyce and Barbara Kane both grew up on Terrace Drive, just east of Oakwood.
For them, the cemetery served as Eggener’s “space of recreation.”
“We used to ride our bikes through there and loved our quiet neighbors,” Joyce recalled.
Branden Morgan has been Oakwood’s sexton for 23 years.
“Oakwood, as are all cemeteries, is a place of remembrance. Having a physical place to come and visit loved ones gives people a chance for reflection,” said Morgan.
According to Morgan, visiting the cemetery is part of many people’s daily routine. He cites a husband who comes each day to pray a rosary at his wife’s grave. People who visit to have their morning coffee and read the paper. A gentleman who for years regularly came by to do a squirrel count.
Of course, there are also those who come to grieve, and even to express anger. Morgan is heartened that cemeteries provide people places where they can work through such feelings, and heal.
What of the people that at least occasionally revel in a cemetery’s ability to frighten? What part of the human psyche is moved by ghost stories and haunted houses?
Well, according to the experts, it all has to do with body chemistry. Clinical psychologist David Rudd explains that when people get scared, their bodies automatically trigger the “fight or flight” response. Their heart rates increase, they breathe faster, their muscles tense, and their attention focuses for quick and effective responses to threats. Put simply, they experience an adrenaline rush.
When someone experiences something scary, but knows there is no risk of really being harmed, this adrenaline rush is actually enjoyable. Hence the joy of darkened graveyards.
Events near and far bear this out. The Traverse Area Historical Society’s “Oakwood Cemetery Tour with a Halloween Twist” (postponed until 2021 because of the pandemic) consistently draws more participants than its regular Oakwood history tours.
Cities across the country offer a plethora of haunted tours.
Ghost stories can be entertaining partly because they are fiction. But every cemetery, including Oakwood, holds stories of real tragedy and sorrow.
On the east side of Oakwood, two homemade concrete crosses can be seen positioned between three small unmarked stones.
“My Dad was born in 1912, the youngest of seven children,” says Shirly Weller Martinek. “Those crosses and stones mark the graves of three of my Dad’s siblings who died in childhood. The family didn’t have money for markers.”
Tragedy is also brought to mind when viewing some of the veterans’ graves scattered throughout Oakwood. Special sections are dedicated to the Civil War and the Spanish American War, and a large American Legion area honors those who served from World War I through the present day.
“My cousin Lawrence L. Alto is buried in Oakwood,” said Linda Webb. “He was a World War II glider pilot who died supporting the invasion of France in the summer of 1944. His family brought him home to Traverse City, where he is buried with his parents and siblings.”
Of course not everyone buried in the Traverse City area is buried at Oakwood. Memorial Gardens sits off of Veteran’s Drive, and numerous township, church and family graveyards are scattered across the countryside.
Kevin Rhodyis part of the Kroupa family. While some Kroupas are buried in Oakwood, earlier generations of Kroupas were buried near Bowers Harbor, on land originally owned by Kroupa’s great grandfather, Albert. The family still has the hand-carved wooden cast for relative Petronelia’s headstone.
Gloria Schwind Steinwender tells of burials that will crisscross continents. Her grandmother, Emma Schwind, emigrated to the United States from the old Austrian-Hungarian empire in 1908. She died in 1969 and is buried in Oakwood next to her husband, William. As it turns out, Gloria has lived in Austria since 1968. She said that one day she will be buried there.
“Grandma and I are kind of proxy for each other,” she said.
Family connections, grief, healing and, yes, the occasional fright, all shape how a community views its cemeteries. So when passing by a cemetery this season, remember it holds much more than ghost stories.
