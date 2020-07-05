TRAVERSE CITY — For Kathy Balchunas, decking her house out for Traverse City’s Very Cherry Porch Parade was a piece of cake ... er, pie.
Her Halloween-themed decor has landed the house on both the Today show and on Real Time with Bill Maher, while her Christmas decorations last year won her the coveted Elf Award, given to her by six mysterious ladies who knocked at her door one night.
When Balchunas learned of the Porch Parade being sponsored by the National Cherry Festival she didn’t hesitate.
“I didn’t think about it — I said, ‘We’re doing it,’” Balchunas said.
Balchunas and her husband Dan decked out the porch in cherry-colored lights and white wicker in a display that includes electronic fireworks and a dummy picking cherries off a tree.
“I’m kind of a dumpster diver, so a long time ago I picked up a stuffed man,” Balchunas said. “I bought him a new cherry t-shirt and put a scarf around his neck ... We’re good with the props.”
Nearly 100 people are participating in the parade being held through July 11. The theme, of course, is cherries.
Every house that is entered in the event is published on a map found at cherryfestival.org.
“People can go on the map and make their own route based on where they live or where they travel,” said Bailey Judson, special programs director for the festival, which was canceled in April. It had been set for July 4-11.
The rules for the Porch Parade are the same as for the festival parade held every year — porches should be family-friendly and without political or insensitive decorations, Judson said.
Jeri and Denny Braun, at 602 Washington St., will have a historical theme at their Victorian home. It will include a life-size cardboard cut-out of the late Mel Gee, who volunteered with the festival for nearly 60 years.
“He’ll be on the front porch with us,” said Denny Braun, who has been a festival volunteer for 36 years.
“It’s really odd not to have the festival this year,” Braun said. “It just is really weird that there’s nothing there. They couldn’t have asked for a better idea to keep the festival alive.”
Judson said that while there’s no replacing the annual parade, organizers wanted to do something. They heard about a porch parade for the postponed Portland Rose Festival in Oregon that was wildly successful, she said. They made some calls and modeled the Traverse City event after the Portland porch parade.
People can walk, bike or drive past the homes while maintaining social distancing and having fun, Judson said.
The Balchunas home is at 514 W. 10th St. It was quite a surprise when the six women came to her door last Christmas to give her the Elf Award. Every year the women pick a decorated home from the Central Neighborhood to get the award, Balchunas said.
They asked for a tour of the house and she let them in. When it came time to leave it was snowing and carolers were on the front sidewalk.
“It was just like a Hallmark movie,” she said.
Balchunas is used to strangers knocking on her door. One Halloween night some men in black suits showed up. Turns out they were from HBO’s “Real Time” show and wanted to use her home as a backdrop for a live interview of Michael Moore that Maher was doing.
The show airs at 10 p.m. and the whole neighborhood was lit up by the cameras.
The film crew was at the Balchunas house until 3 a.m.
Every Halloween the Balchunas home has a different theme — spaceships built by Dan, Urgent Scare and more.
Each room inside the house is also decorated, each with a distinct theme.
The local NBC affiliate 7 & 4 news did a story one year, telling viewers that if they brought a canned good to donate they would get a tour of the house.
About 1,000 people showed up and Balchunas collected $500 and 250 pounds of food that was donated to the Father Fred food pantry.
The piece was later aired on the Today show.
Balchunas said she will miss the Cherry Festival this year. Other people may complain about the traffic during festival week, she said, but not her.
“To me it’s only a week. We’re pretty lucky to live here.”
