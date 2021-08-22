THOMPSONVILLE — Beatrice Brenton’s 100-year-and-one-day-old eyes sparkled with enthused communication.
Finally, she had veered the discussion to a subject near and dear to her — phenomenological psychology.
Despite her blindness, muffled hearing, worn knees and other maladies often associated with a person who has graduated to centenarian status, and notwithstanding having lived through 17 presidents, the Great Depression, the Big Band Era, World War II, the space race and a world wide web technological revolution — the latter which pleases her just fine — the lifelong educator was doing what comes natural: she was teaching.
“In phenomenological psychology,” Beatrice explained, her hands clasped prim and proper in front of her, “you’re working from within; you’re trying to have ‘you’ figure out what is right and what is wrong intrinsically, rather than externally.”
And so the conversation went, the soft-but-sure talking educator who lives in the shadows of Crystal Mountain talked about her beliefs that are rooted both in science and spirituality, about her lifelong love for dark chocolate, meditation, reading and exercising her mind, body and soul, daily.
“I meditate, every day,” she said. “I sit with my eyes closed, thinking — analyzing — about being thankful for this and that. I look at different things in different ways. If you want to know things — if you want to progress —you have to think about them, you have to have good thoughts, you have to have ideas, you have to have feelings.
“You have to have a direction what you’re meditating on, you have to keep concentrating and focusing on whatever it is you’re trying to meditate about.”
Physical exercise remains a priority to Beatrice, too.
“(Her) morning routine might be most impressive,” said her son, Michael Brenton. “She has degenerated rotator cuffs, and bone-on-bone knees, but she is not deterred.
“Every morning she starts by doing about 30 minutes of exercise and stretching while still in bed. Then, she tries to walk at least 2 miles, sometimes more, using a walker, and either my sister or me – primarily my sister (Kathy), who is her rock – as a guide.
“After returning home she uses exercise bands and dumbbells to work on the things that can still be worked on,” he said, “She has … biceps like hard balls.”
Sharp of mind and bursting with an inviting personality, if you ask Beatrice a question — i.e., “what in heaven’s name is ‘phenomenological psychology’ that you just mentioned?” — you get an answer that is well-thought out and delivered in an educated and articulate manner.
“She loves to devour books on nutrition, dietetics, medical, anatomy, physiology, psychology, sociology, and the National Geographic,” said her daughter, Kathy Wilson. “All of the people who were doing the nature shows, she would tape every one of them. We were able to adopt humpback whales because she had all the humpback whale information – their migration from Hawaii to Alaska. And “Michigan Outdoors?” I remember that was one of our favorite television shows that we watched.”
Her family recently gathered in Traverse City to celebrate Beatrice’s 100th birthday.
“Despite her failing body, her physician tells her she is one of his healthiest patients,” said her son. “She has maintained mental sharpness and the ability to engage in detailed conversation, tempered by her hearing difficulty. If I mistakenly use an incorrect pronoun, she gently reminds me of the correct pronoun.
“More than once I’ve heard her say, ‘If I ever knew I would live this long I never would have retired so early.’ What continues to be remarkable is how she continues to live life, 35 years after retirement.”
To track the educational roads Beatrice has traveled a person might need an atlas two inches thick.
Beatrice skipped third grade and graduated high school at 16, second in her class, only because her older sister was first. She went to college early at what was then The Stout Institute, and earned a teaching certificate and a degree in dietetics. She then embarked upon a public school teaching career, which included teaching in the Upper Peninsula.
She also got a job in Houghton Lake Public Schools, as a junior high science teacher, teaching in children in several ways.
“During those years, mom was the one who taught me, as an elementary student and junior high student, how to snow ski, water ski, deer hunt and drive a ski boat,” Michael said. “And she purchased all the Hardy Boys books I could read. She had a zest for life, along with learning. And she never minded driving me to the ski areas at Grayling, then coming back at the end of the day.”
In 1958, Beatrice and her husband, Laurence, left Wisconsin because the latter was assigned to serve as pastor at an Episcopal church at Houghton Lake. He passed away five years later.
After her husband died in 1963, Beatrice raised her two daughters and son on her own.
“She decided to do what she could do to provide a better life for us,” said Michael. “In 1966, we moved to East Lansing (and) at age 45, mom enrolled at MSU (Michigan State University) and in less than three years earned a Master’s Degree and Ph.D, and then continued to work on a post doctoral certification as an educational psychologist. Achieving the advanced degrees led to a career as a professor in the Education Department at Western Michigan.”
In 1969 and during uncertain times in the higher education field, said her son, his mother faced being laid off.
“There was one thing she could do to avoid the layoff, (and that) was to teach a class nobody else was willing to teach – graduate level research statistics,” he said. “She accepted the challenge and in three months taught herself enough to teach the class. After a career as a professor she retired, but continued to serve as an educational psychologist for an intermediate school district.”
Beatrice also taught history, junior high science, high school physics, chemistry, biology, home economics, conservation and algebra.
She was born into a home located on a hill overlooking the Mississippi River in Maiden Rock, Wisconsin.
“I listened to a lot of radio, and then TV came along,” Beatrice said. “I just listened to whatever was on. One of the things I really enjoyed on the radio was music, the Big Bands. I used to go to the various Big Band (concerts) when they were playing in Chicago, Milwaukee, and St. Paul-Minneapolis. I would go dancing.”
She was very active physically, and enjoyed exercising, swimming, water skiing, downhill skiing, snowmobiling, ATVing, boating, fishing, and deer hunting at 3 in the morning.
Today, with the help of her high-tech magnifying machine that she calls “Merlin,” Beatrice is able to continue with the hobby she loves so much — reading.
“I’m not able to read unless I’m with Merlin,” she said. “I like to read non-fiction. I don’t find anything boring, that’s factual. I like science, and I love nature. Frankly, I like to read philosophy and psychology, those are my favorites”
For a person with near zero sight, Beatrice percolates with the type of insight, and all the while, she is at peace.
“To find peace, you have got to believe God is within you,” said Beatrice, who has four grandchildren and one step-grandchild. “You have to believe that God is guiding your thoughts, and your actions. You have to keep alignment with God. You have got to believe that God is everywhere.”
As Beatrice began to pull on a bungee-cord and explained her stretching exercises, her daughter nearby smiled.
“She HAS been a teacher, all her life,” said Kathy.
