Before standardized tests and the pandemic I worked in Northville’s two middle schools every April for 28 years. I stayed in a hotel on Haggerty Road and 8 Mile.
There weren’t many stores around at first. It was a lot like Airport Road in the early 1970s. By the end of my school visits it was totally developed.
My poet-mentor, Max Ellison, once owned a farm on Haggerty Road between Plymouth and Northville. For a while he and his wife Florence raised their five kids there during the 1950s.
I’ve read Max’s journals from that time. Haggerty Road was gravel with farms sprinkled along it.
For a while Max and Florence took care of three extra little girls. Their father, Chuck Shinn, and Max were close friends. They went way back to working in the Civilian Conservation Corps together. The Ellison children still refer to him as Uncle Chuck.
Chuck was a notorious “good” troublemaker. He was one of the original unionizers and sit-down strikers in Flint during the 1930s.
A lot of workers’ rights and benefits we now take for granted started with those brave men and women. Chuck met his future wife at the union sit-down strike meetings.
A few years after they were married Chuck and Sophie moved back north to the Shinn farm near Mancelona. Three baby girls later Sophie stumbled while carrying a broom and laundry basket down a stairway. Before she caught her balance, the broom handle poked her in the eye socket.
The young wife didn’t dwell on her bruise. There was too much to do.
Next morning Sophie got out of bed to cover the fussing baby. She paused and fell like a heavy blanket. Autopsy said she was gone before she touched the floor, from a hemorrhaging blood vessel in her brain.
Chuck moved back to Flint where Sophie was buried, and returned to his old job. He raised their three daughters alone and never remarried.
During the Joe McCarthy era in the 1950s, the auto plant bosses found out from company spies that Chuck was one of the original organizers of the sit-down strikes.
Company thugs roughed him up. An old front-page photo in The Flint Journal showed Chuck being dragged out of the factory door with his shirt half torn off.
Chuck was beat-up and hung upside down by his ankles from an eight-story window in downtown Flint. The thugs told him if he came back to work, next time they’d drop him on his head to the sidewalk below.
Chuck gave his three little girls to Max and Florence, and went back to work. That’s how the Shinn girls ended up on Haggerty Road. I often told this story and recited this month’s poem for the eighth-graders in Northville.
One of Max’s daughters heard me tell the story in Petoskey, and added to the poem about “the spying car always parked down the road.” She said her dad would take a lawn chair and a cup of coffee out beside Haggerty Road.
Max would sit there and stare at the two men in the car. After a while the cowards would drive away. Like Chuck Shinn, Max and Florence had nerves of steel.
I’m not sure how long the little girls lived with the Ellison family. I can tell you that Chuck retired from his factory job, and lived his last years with a comfortable pension near Bellaire.
One last tidbit about the poem. Bethany was the fussing baby Sophie got out of bed to cover.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.