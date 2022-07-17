It’s hard work harvesting cherries. My wife’s family owned a big orchard farm, and I drove one of their cherry shakers for a few years.
I often slowed the whole operation down rescuing baby birds out of cherry trees. When the machine clamped onto a tree, if I saw a mother bird take flight, I’d stop my half of the shaker, climb the tree and remove the nest.
After we’d shaken the tree, I’d replace the brood. I collected extra nests and carried them on the shaker frame, in case the original nest was too damaged.
I discovered mother birds would accept the replacement, even if I lodged the nest in the bottom crotch of a tree. I saved a lot of robins and cedar waxwings this way.
The practice caused a bit of friction with my in-laws at first. They eventually got used to me, and I became a good cherry shaker operator.
Robins, cedar waxwings and crows are three of cherry farmers worst avian adversaries. If they’d just eat a cherry or two it wouldn’t be so bad.
The birds flit from branch to branch tasting as many cherries as possible by pecking holes in them. Another reason why my in-laws were a bit irritated with me.
Driving a cherry shaker can be a monotonous business, especially for a poet. The drone of the loud engines hour after hour can wear you down.
You start feeling dull and not as alert. Which is probably what happened to the driver in this month’s poem.
I was also told that the cherry shaker villain had a glitch in its transmission. It could snap into a higher gear without warning, and rear forward like an angry horse. If you weren’t on your toes you might end up on your butt.
Some serious moments can turn humorous as the events move further into the past, like the time our 12-year-old son backed our car into my pickup. Memory is like that. I knew at the time it would be a funny story someday, but it wasn’t in the moment.
Memory and poetry go well together, much better than cherry harvesting and poetry. Memory is a myth maker, and poetry loves flirting with myth.
Don’t get me wrong. Everything that happened in this poem is true. I wrote the first few drafts the same week as the accident, and it had a more serious tone. When I rewrote it earlier this summer it became more tongue in cheek.
The accident didn’t make the TV news, but a photo and short story did appear on the front page of the local newspaper, the now defunct Elk Rapids Town Meeting. Nobody posed proudly next to the machine.
