Stone Circle reopened last night for its 37th season. The opening should have been our 38th, but we were closed last summer because of the pandemic. I can’t tell you how the gathering went because my deadline for this column was a week ago.
For those who don’t know, Stone Circle is a triple ring of boulders varying in size from 2- to 8 tons. It’s an open forum for poets, acoustic musicians and storytellers. On Saturday nights when it’s open there’s a fire in the middle, and all poetry is performed by memory. It’s also our home.
Poet Gary Snyder wrote, “Fire is an old story.” We can’t gather around a fire and not want to hear stories. It’s in our DNA.
I built what’s become a talismanic landmark with boulders from my wife’s family farm. I used their tractors and carefully carried the stones home on a two-track road through the woods. Stone Circle is bordered by wetlands and cedar woods which provides for good acoustics.
There’s no electricity at the location. The outer area is lit only by lanterns. One of our regular performers states, “Darkness is one of the characters at Stone Circle.”
The night sky with the Milky Way, the Big Dipper and the Perseid meteor shower is our canopy.
In the early 1980s when we started, on the other side of the woods were cherry orchards. During the nights you would occasionally hear coyotes barking nearby, or a chorus of bullfrogs in the pond by our house.
Now the orchards are gone and the land is a golf course. That was the beginning of our problems. Not with the golfers, but when the golf course started hosting wedding receptions in an open tent. It became irritating having the racket of music and partying filtering through the trees.
Fortunately, the golf course owners have worked with us and other neighbors. For the most part the music has been toned down, but we can still sing along to occasional songs. And there’s nothing louder than an amateur drunk with a microphone making a toast. Acoustic poetry can’t compete with that.
The encroachment got worse when a young couple from the Detroit metropolitan area built a house 200 yards down the hill from us. Their light pollution is the subject of this month’s poem.
It became a normal occurrence having 4-wheelers growling up and down the road in front of our home. The road happens to be an easement across our property to a new housing development east of us.
After a few years of arguments, the young couple sold their house to a much politer, quieter family. And the white pine trees grew taller and blocked out the lights.
So far there are only two houses in the new development. The one northeast of us has perfect neighbors. But last summer a house 150 yards away was turned into an Airbnb. The first month was terrible with fireworks and loud music.
After conversations with the owners, they added some strict noise rules. It’s been much better this year, so far.
So Stone Circle did reopen last night, but we’ll see. The stones will remain forever, but so-called progress may overwhelm the poetry and songs.
