It would be a somewhat pleasant drive between Traverse City and Stone Circle Drive, if not for all the roadkill. The carnage begins just north of the Grand Traverse Resort.
There’s an old deer crossing that’s been there since long before the golf course and resort. I know this because my brother-in-law totaled a car hitting a big buck there two years ago.
I helped him look for the unfortunate animal in the wooded valley just west of US 31. I couldn’t believe all the branching trails and deer sign. We never found the deer, but ever since then I’m more alert while driving through that area.
The death toll is worst north of Elk Rapids. For several miles the highway cuts through a woods and wetlands along East Grand Traverse Bay. I’m aware of the frequent animal crossings and try to drive cautiously, especially after dark.
That can be difficult. In the summer if you’re not traveling 65 miles per hour, tourist traffic is all over your bumper.
After hearing me recite this month’s poem, a sixth-grade student once told me his uncle purposely swerved to hit some animals.
What a tragic disconnection to nature.
Joani Braun, a local artist and good friend, began painting watercolors of roadkill in 2003.
If she sees an animal killed by a car, she stops and does a sketch. If the animal isn’t too heavy, she takes it home to paint and give a respectful burial.
In an interview she said, “I hope people are beginning to look and think maybe we should be slowing down. Maybe what I have to do yet in art and life, is honor these animals, to make people more aware of the beings living here with us, who were before us.”
Once while lifting a dead turkey into her trunk, Joani was stopped by a state police officer.
He told her what she was doing was against the law. She could only take a feather, not the entire bird.
I guess the legal course is to ignore these dead animals as we speed by.
Still, I often move them into the ditch, so they can return to the earth in privacy.
