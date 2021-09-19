Stone Circle wound up its 37th season on Labor Day weekend. It was a successful summer despite the threat of rain every Saturday, except for the opening on July 17. People seemed sincerely pleased that we were back after being closed last year because of the pandemic.
For those that don’t know, Stone Circle is a triple ring of boulders varying in size from 2- to 8 tons.
It’s an open forum for poets, acoustic musicians and storytellers. On Saturday nights when it’s open there’s a fire in the middle, and all the poetry is performed by memory. It’s also our home.
I personally did have one unlucky session this summer.
Usually at Stone Circle I start the night off with a half hour or longer presentation, then finish the evening with another short set of poems. On the sixth gathering I decided to do something different. I’d go on last.
It was 10:20 and we go to 11 p.m. All the visiting poets had performed. My folk singer friend, Louan Lechler, had just finished her songs. Perfect, I had a 40-minute set. I stood up full of poems to say, and it started raining.
Most of the audience folded up their lawn chairs, hurried to their cars and drove away.
I recited three poems for what was left of my polite, wet audience, and finished.
It was definitely my low point of Stone Circle 2021, but funny in a way. You have to have a sense of humor in this poetry business.
I’ve had a few other hiccups in my bardic career.
A few years ago,I was reciting poetry to a group of high school students.
It was a Festival of the Arts day at their school. I’d worked with the same group of kids when they were in elementary school, and they’d requested my return.
Halfway through one of my sessions, a new boy in town stood up and rudely interrupted me.
He said he’d been listening for 20 minutes and nothing I’d said made any sense. “Where are the rhymes!” he demanded.
Some of the other kids groaned.
I explained to my critic a little bit about modern free verse poetry and said, “If you’re listening for meter and rhymes, you’re 100 years behind the times.”
He turned around and left the room.
Afterward a teacher apologized to me. She told me the boy walked out in the hallway and threw-up.
It seems that during the Festival of Arts he’d illegally indulged in drinking too much alcohol hidden in his water bottle. I hope the experience didn’t spoil his appreciation of poetry.
This month’s poem describes one of the worst experiences I’ve had trying to perform poetry. Every now and then I run into people from the audience that was there. They always bring the situation up with disgust. And then we laugh.
