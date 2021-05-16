Stanley Holzhauer won’t be attending any Memorial Day services this year. He passed away at 94 on October 16, 2019. I considered him a good friend.
Stan grew up near the small town of Breese, in southern Illinois. The family didn’t even own a radio. On December 7, 1941 he was 16. His uncle came out that Sunday afternoon to tell them the Japanese had bombed Pearl Harbor. Stan said he didn’t even know who she was.
After he finished high school Stan enlisted in the Navy. Two years later he was on the beach at Iwo Jima with a group of 50 men called a “Beach Party.”
Toward the middle of the war the Navy formed these amphibious forces. There were visual communicators, radiomen, medics and stretcher bearers. Some were trained in explosives, so they could blow up landing boats if they got stuck on the beach. Stanley’s “Beach Party” trained with the 5th Marine Division in Hawaii.
The group was assigned to the USS Hansford which carried 1,000 assault troops. He landed with the sixth wave, two or three minutes after the first.
The leaders hadn’t allowed for the black sand, volcanic ash. It was a mess. The beach was full of boats that were stuck. And the Japanese were shooting at them from both ends high up.
Iwo Jima was Stan’s first experience with war. He saw a lot of death, a lot of body parts and pain. One boy he was close to was from Alpena. He died instantly.
He was on the beach not quite six days and lost a lot of friends. He also witnessed the first U.S. flag raising and the second famous one, before being transported back to the ship.
The USS Hansford being emptied of 1,000 assault troops, received hundreds of wounded off the beach, and sailed off for Saipan. The trip took five days and he witnessed several sea burials.
Stan’s group was also at Okinawa, and then returned to the Philippines for more amphibious training everybody thought was for the invasion of Japan.
They were out at sea practicing maneuvers to avoid submarines and mine fields, when they got the news that Japan had surrendered. Nobody had ever heard of an atomic bomb before.
The USS Hansford was the lead flag ship to drop anchor in Yokohama Harbor. The crew watched the Japanese delegation pass by on a destroyer headed out to the Missouri where the peace treaty was signed.
While in Japan on liberty, he and some friends visited Hiroshima. Stan saw one building still standing. Railroad ties were twisted like soda straws. Sand had turned to glass.
American POW’s were put on ships and taken to hospital areas. It was depressing to see how badly they’d been treated. Stan told me, “I can’t use the words today to describe how we felt about the Japanese.”
U.S. Navy returned thousands of Chinese prisoners and slave laborers to their homeland. Stan’s ship made two runs to Yangchou.
Stan ended his service helping transport American GI’s back to the states. I wrote this month’s poem in Stan’s own words. It’s a good insight into the man.
