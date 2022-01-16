Some people are so full of life, it surprises you when they die. Joani Braun was that type of person. Elk Rapids lost a treasure last month, and I lost a good friend. Her attitude and laughter made me smile.
Joani participated in the third year of the Elk Rapids Elders Project. She was interviewed by two high school girls, and each wrote a poem using her words. Then I wrote around the students’ work. That’s how I really got to know about her life.
She first visited Elk Rapids in 1949 on a family vacation from their home in Royal Oak. In one poem she tells about the large sand dune and the small Native American settlement behind it on Bass Lake.
Before both were removed, she used to climb up the sand and do somersaults into the water. The lake was deep right off shore. The flat area is now an industrial park.
Inspired by Martin Luther King, Joani marched in a protest with three children. She had one on each hand, another in a backpack, and was pregnant with a fourth one.
In the interview she said, “As a woman and mother I’ve always been more committed to my family and kids than causes. I try to affect change at home.”
Joani moved her own family to the Elk Rapids area permanently in 1971. In her later years she had 18 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Two of her daughters are professional artists.
Several of her grandkids grew up in Elk Rapids, and they all love art.
The entire family is steeped in art. That’s one of her greatest legacies.
Joani owned several kayaks. When her grandkids turned 11, she took each one on kayak trip down the river of their choice.
She hoped to teach to them to care for the water and the earth.
As the culminating event of the Elk Rapids Elders Project, the local historical society published a book of poems titled “Water Under the Bridge.”
One of Joani’s many paintings of the area, the Elk River decorates the cover.
