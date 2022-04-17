The young woman behind the cash register recognized me.
“You’re that poet,” she said. “You came to my Fife Lake school when I was in fifth-grade and did a writing workshop. You came again and performed poetry when I was a sophomore.”
I remembered both visits. In fifth grade I taught a Watershed Critters workshop.
The kids pretended to be critters indigenous to their area. In their imaginations they became a menagerie of wild birds, mammals, turtles, snakes, fish and amphibians.
The students wrote rough prose about what it was like from these earth citizens’ viewpoint. Then they turned the prose into free verse poems using a process I teach. They also had to add facts in a poetic way and similes to their poems.
“What critter did you choose to be?” I asked the young woman.
“I was a spring peeper,” she said. We laughed and I told her I still used her poem with a few others as a visual teaching tool.
The author of the second poem must be in upper high school or college by now. It’s exceptional writing for a third grader, and captures the spirit of a chipmunk quite accurately.
The problem was the poem is so long and detailed. I couldn’t squeeze it into a column without crowding three or four other students’ works out.
Because of the pandemic I’ve been retired for the last two years. I haven’t conducted any writing workshops and have no new students’ poems to share for National Poetry Month.
The spring peepers and chipmunks are back. Earth Day is approaching. I thought it would be a good time to celebrate with these two older poems.
We have a small pond just east of our house. When the peepers wake up it’s one of the most beautiful sounds of spring. I like to stand outside and listen.
My mother-in-law has tamed her chipmunks. She’s trained them to eat sunflower seeds from her hands. When I’m putting her eavestroughs back up, the little buggers constantly scurry around my ladder and feet looking for handouts. I have to be careful not to step on them.
