Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to four tenths of an inch possible. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&