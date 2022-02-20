I have a close poet-friend, Steve Marsh, who with his wife have been regular performers at Stone Circle from almost the beginning. For years Steve was the executive director of Poetry Slam, Inc, and an Ann Arbor favorite slammer.
About 20 years ago Steve started hearing the thoughts of his two dogs, Zac and E.D., named after Emily Dickinson. That’s not the strangest part of the story.
When he heard his dogs’ thoughts, they didn’t come to him like normal dog thoughts: “Let’s go for a walk. Let’s go! Go! Go!” Or, “Time to eat! Eat! Eat!” Steve heard his dogs’ thoughts in haiku poetry form.
A haiku isn’t an easy poem to write. You have to tell the whole story in 17 syllables compressed into three lines. The first line has five syllables, the second line has seven, and the third has five.
A syllable is a tongue beat. For example, the word syllable has three tongue beats. There are such things as slippery syllables, that don’t quite end. They’re called diphthongs, and only count as one beat.
Steve has tried to explain to me what happened when he heard Zac’s and E. D.’s thoughts. He says you don’t hear words because dogs don’t think in words. They don’t have language.
What Steve channeled was a sort of vibration in his mind that came out in words. It’s very complicated.
First time my friend heard his dogs’ thoughts, he wasn’t sure what was going on. He was hoeing in the garden and sensed his name, “Steve.” He stopped and looked around. There was Zac, a 130-pound black Lab/Rhodesian Ridgeback crossbreed staring intensely up at him. The vibration said, “Write this down.”
Steve was thinking, “Why me!” The dog thought it was a question and answered, “Because I don’t have thumbs. I can’t hold a pencil.”
Steve walked in the house, sat down at his desk, and put his pencil on a piece of blank paper like you might play a Ouija board. Out came the first line of a telepathic dog-ku, “The paper boy comes.” With the second line, “He wants to murder us all,” the plot really thickened. The last line is so stupid it’s pure genius.
Steve gave me permission to perform his dog haikus at Stone Circle and schools. When I recite them, I always count the syllables per line with my right hand held high. They’re a favorite with upper elementary and middle school kids.
I had an awkward moment once while performing dog-ku in a downstate school. Just as I launched into, “I mark lots of trees.” The principal walked into the room to see how my presentations were going. She hadn’t heard my introduction, and thought I was reciting one of my own auto-biographical poems.
I had to stop and repeat my introduction for her sake. It could have been worse. I could have been reciting the last dog-ku I’m sharing in this month’s column. Fortunately, the principal had a sense of humor and the show went on.
Zac and E.D. passed away from old age just after “Dog-Ku” was published. However, Steve is still hearing their voices and writing more dog-ku. The big difference is they are written on that higher frequency that only dogs can hear.
The paper boy comes.
He wants to murder us all!
Bark! Bark! Bark! Bark! Bark!
I mark lots of trees.
I have an accurate aim.
Take that Scooby Doo!
Accidental poop
Left with love by your bedside.
Why do you step there?
It is Halloween.
Small children ring our doorbell.
May I eat just one?
I am not afraid
Of you or anything but
The vacuum cleaner.
My tail goes spastic
When you come in from outside.
You’ve been gone minutes!
I don’t feel so well.
I think I’ll eat some tall grass.
Ack! Puke. That’s better.
Just because I itch
Is no reason to be mean.
Don’t call me “Scooter.”
Squirrels on the deck
Make me press my nose against
The glass door and smear.
All day I sniff butts.
I come home to celebrate
By kissing your face.
