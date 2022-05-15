My wife loves fiber arts, the texture of fabric between her fingers. We were a young married couple and couldn’t afford a loom. So, I made her a frame loom out of two-by-fours and dowel rods.
Four years later while Wendi was pregnant with our son, she wove a rag rug that decorated the wall of our first house. She was also into papermaking, but the home didn’t have room for a studio.
We rented a bigger house with 5 acres a half mile north. Her work of art now hangs near the bottom of our stairway.
Wendi created sheets of paper containing flecks of birch bark for the cover of my poetry book “The 45th Parallel.” She hand-bound the pages together.
In the meadow south of our new house I built Stone Circle, a triple ring of 88 boulders. At the same time along came our daughter. We started hosting poetry and music gatherings on Saturday nights through the summers.
My career of performing poetry in schools, universities and conferences was beginning to take off. We purchased the house and five acres, but still no loom.
I was working a four-day residency in Swartz Creek Middle School. In-between sessions I relaxed in the media center and visited with the librarian Mrs. Hayes. She owned a floor loom sitting in the corner.
I told Eutha we’d been wanting a loom for years, and asked if she’d like to sell it. She wasn’t ready to part with it yet, but said when she retired, she’d get in touch with me.
Three years later I returned to the Swartz Creek school and Mrs. Hayes was gone. So was the loom.
Between performance sessions I was interviewed in the library by two eighth-grade girls for their school newspaper. Answering their questions, I kept looking at the empty space where the loom had been.
A week later I received a letter from Mrs. Hayes. One of the girls who had interviewed me was her granddaughter. Was I still interested in the loom? If so, I could have it.
The open loom now sits in our dining room. We’ve had no problems with the gentle ghost featured in this month’s poem.
An interesting fact about Chillicothe where Maude lived. The town is the seventh incarnation. The village kept changing locations. The first was part of the Hopewell Mound Builders’ culture more than 2,000 years old. The present town was settled by the Shawnee in 1758.
