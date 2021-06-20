Happy Father’s Day to all you dads out there, especially my son and son-in-law.
I’ll celebrate with three small poems written from the perspective of a grandfather during the pandemic.
After all, most grandpas were fathers first.
When I married a young woman from northern lower Michigan, most of my Kalamazoo friends boycotted the wedding. They didn’t think I was capable of staying married. Thanks to my wife’s patience I’ve proven my good friends wrong. Two children, two grandsons and four granddaughters later we have survived and thrived.
Unfortunately, our son and daughter-in-law live in Helena, Montana. Because of the pandemic we haven’t seen them and four of our grandkids in almost two years. It’s hard when half of your family is 1,500 miles away.
With our daughter and son-in-law, we’ve been luckier. Both scored good jobs and a home in Traverse City. Still, there were long stretches of time apart. My wife wasn’t fully vaccinated until mid-April.
We observed Christmas a week late. That way Annie (now 7) and Louisa (3) had been out of school for 10 days. And last summer we just took a couple of small chances. It was good for our hearts. These poems were written during those times.
It’s the first time any of our grandchildren have appeared in my poetry, so that’s special for me. Though Annie’s love for unicorns did inspire an earlier poem.
When younger, one of Annie’s favorite games was to play on the swingset and sing songs from the movie “Frozen.” Then she would ask me to recite a poem.
On her last visit she informed me she doesn’t like “Frozen” anymore. Now she’s into dragons.
Guess I’m going to have to find a copy of “The Dragons are Singing Tonight” by Jack Prelutsky.
She also likes to do “dangerous” acrobatic feats on the swing set, while I act worried and warn her to be careful. That’s how “She Plays Dangerous” was written. It’s a good insight into a child’s mind and how she’s dealing with the virus.
Louisa likes to play with my duck decoys and remember their names. She also likes playing with my buck grunter, that sounds more like a duck quack than a big buck. But her favorite game is trying to keep up with her older sister.
Last summer while Louisa was taking a nap, I livestreamed “She Plays Dangerous” and three other poems with the help of my daughter at the Stone Circle. Annie made a guest appearance and waved at the audience.
Stone Circle was closed because of COVID-19, but I livestreamed four more times with the help of a friend. This summer we’re hoping to open again, though later than usual. We’re watching the pandemic trend, and aiming for July 17.
I’m a bit nervous and my voice is out of shape. I haven’t performed for a live audience in a year. I’m walking up and down Stone Circle Drive practicing poems out loud. Now for the three poems of celebration.
