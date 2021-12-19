It was dark outside and I was 3 years old. Around Christmas and the winter solstice it’s dark two-thirds of the time.
My cousin Ben was with me, so Aunt Ruby and Uncle Orville were visiting. I think the whole thing was an after-dinner setup.
There was a knock on the door. In stepped this jolly old man with a long white beard.
The stranger was dressed in red and carried a big sack full of mysteries I wanted no part of. I hid behind the stove and started crying.
Ben was two years older than me, and always more reckless and daring. He stepped right up and had a conversation with Santa, as every one was calling this visitor.
Finally, to my relief the stranger in red left, but the memory stayed with me like a scary, magical dream. A couple years later our neighbor Charlie Fisher broke my Christmas spell with a joke and a wink directed at me.
By then I believed in Santa with all my heart, and cherished the memory of our first encounter.
Charlie’s sly humor contained information only Santa would know. Mom wasn’t too happy with him.
Last December I wrote this story and posted it on Facebook. Aunt Ruby’s daughter-in-law read it to her, since Ruby’s eyesight wasn’t so good anymore. I was told she laughed and said she could remember that night.
When I heard this, it made my day. Aunt Ruby and I shared my first memory of Christmas.
Aunt Ruby passed away last month at 99 years old. It saddens me that everyone I shared this memory with is now gone. Maybe it’s just the dark nights.
A few years ago, I interviewed Aunt Ruby and wrote 31 poems using her words. I’d like to share three focusing on her early years in celebration of her life. I’m thankful to still have the memories and stories.
Not long after the Santa Claus incident, my family moved to the other side of town. I grew up on the same farm, in the same house Dad and his older sister Aunt Ruby grew up in. She and Uncle Orville moved down the road 300 yards to another farm.
I attended the same school she mentions in the first poem. I skated on the Mill Pond, at night under the street lights.
I walked that lane where she found the newborn calf, and explored those same woods behind the two farms where she carved her initials. We miss you, Ruby Wooten Keehn.
