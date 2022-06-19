My first form of motorized transportation was a 1956 Cushman motor scooter that my Dad bought for me. Before that I rode a black bike with chrome fenders and a chrome headlight that didn’t work.
We lived four miles out of town, but I often rode back and forth two or three times a day. Soon as winter broke the bicycle was my choice of transportation to and from school. I can remember riding that bike through spring snow.
The motor scooter wasn’t nearly as cool as my bike. It had old fashioned, corny lines and was robin’s egg blue. But it expanded my romantic realm more than 20 miles in every direction.
I didn’t have a steady girlfriend. Any local girl that I took an interest in would be advised by her parents to look elsewhere. Dad had a bad, unfaithful reputation. His pickup could often be seen parked outside one of the two bars in town.
I guess the parents were worried that I’d follow his ways. They were just protecting their daughters.
I developed a chip on my heart and practiced a James Dean attitude. I rode my silly looking motor scooter around town like Marlon Brando in the movie “The Wild One.”
Truth is I was just lonely. I found my girlfriends from downstate when they vacationed in the area. One day my motor scooter would be at Rose Lake 19 miles west of home. The next night I would be headed to Lake City 21 miles away.
The protagonist in this month’s poem was the real thing. He’d already had a few brushes with the law. He had a darker side and was reckless without much common sense. When he was 10, he derailed a freight train north of town for the thrill of it.
Buck was a bad influence on me. He taught me how to steal a Fudgesicle from the local drug store, and cheap model airplane kits from the dime store.
I wasn’t any good at it. I almost fainted sneaking my pilfered loot out the doors. After two thefts I quit the criminal path.
Buck had a motor scooter, too. In this month’s poem I call it a motorcycle, but it was a scooter much cooler than mine. His was newer with modern curved lines and burgundy colored.
His had gears that he could shift and make his tires squeal. Mine had an automatic transmission. I could only fake shift by revving the throttle.
I remember clearly the day that inspired this poem. We were cruising back and forth on Main Street impressing and worrying the town in our imaginations. Buck had painted the name of his favorite gang on the back of his leather jacket.
Mom ran a teen center on the east side of town called “The Eagles’ Nest.” We stopped in for a couple cold ones with burgers and fries. While Buck was playing the pinball machine, Mom noticed the spelling errors on his back.
When she informed him he was pretty embarrassed. To make the mistake worse the paint wouldn’t come off.
Buck quit high school and joined the Army. He was trained as a member of The Screaming Eagles 101st Airborne. Now he was truly a member of a famous gang, and the military did the spelling for him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.