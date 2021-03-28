All my life, I’ve been what would be considered as a “continuer.”
That is, show me how to do something and that’s how I’ll do it from today onward. With practice, I’ll get better at it. With a little available continuing education, I’ll learn better ways to do it. Long story short though, I’m a continuer, not an innovator. Not afraid to try new things, just not ever been any good at creating new things or even creating new ways of doing old things.
That phrase, “we’ve always done it that way” bugs me.
So too, “remember when …?”
In my world, that’s a conversation ender. Not to be overly antisocial but I can’t stand talking about the old days. Really old, historically old, long before any of us were around old days; those I find interesting, if only from a “they weren’t so different from us” point of view. The kind of stuff we lived through old, faded memories and biased opinions of and wished we could relive old, not so much.
I lived it, learned from it, and then moved on from it.
I’m okay to consider it for a moment; a single moment of reminiscence. But if you’re looking to build an entire conversation around it, I’d rather discuss the weather. (And not in the context of talking about where you were in the blizzard of 1978, if that’s what anyone is thinking.)
What I’m saying is that I’m comfortable in the present. I’m even more comfortable looking to the future. The old saying that windshields are bigger than rearview mirrors for a reason is one I take to heart. I regularly glance at the past but I don’t ever stare at it.
I’m a lifelong northern Michigan resident with my only exit being for a college education in Isabella County, fire up Chips. Having lived around here for all my life allows me to tell you that every town I’ve lived in has had a part of its population that loved the past. Not just in historical context, of which we have a most interesting one. But in a “can we turn the clock back to the time I moved here?” context. I suppose that’s natural. Falling in love with our area certainly isn’t anything unusual and wanting to hold onto what one fell in love with is too. Change is never easy and often expensive, but wanting things to stay the way they were when we found them is neither realistic nor reasonable.
My career was in the real estate title industry. A very regimented set of documents and deeds came with nearly every transaction and title examination. Maintaining a routine helped insure the thoroughness of the process.
No longer working in that business and a man that prefers a life of poutine rather than routine, I recall having little trouble slamming the door on that whole career. No “remember when”, no “we always did it that way”.
I tell you this as we enter our second year of dealing with the coronavirus. If ever a time in my life arose to continually, for the remainder of my days, make me say “remember when,” this is probably it.
If ever a time arose to rethink “we’ve always done it this way,” this just might be it, too.
