I’m not the world’s most accomplished volunteer. I defer that title to my mom who never passed up an opportunity to support a cause.
That said, on this sixth anniversary of my mother’s passing I tell the story of perhaps my most memorable moment in volunteering.
We had recently joined a local church in my little town of Elk Rapids. As is the case with most volunteer-based organizations, it was a brief race to get the new member busy in the inner workings of said organization, and I knew it.
So, when the guy who had the job of ringing the historic bell prior to the early service each Sunday mentioned to me that he would be stepping aside and he needed to find his replacement, I leapt at the chance.
By helping this guy out, I could at least forestall those seeking to occupy my time and talent in other more time-consuming church-related tasks.
There is a Chuck Berry lyric in his smash hit, Johnny B. Goode, about “playin’ guitar just like a ring in’ a bell.” Well then, go, go ... go Robbie go.
Take your easy way out and ring that old bell.
Funny thing about old bells in towers. The first pull of the rope seemingly does nothing. By that I mean that the first pull is just a momentum builder and the bell doesn’t ring. On the second pull, and all subsequent pulls, the bell tolls every time.
But I was sure I could do it.
The rope had a large knot on the end of it, as it hung down from the belfry. Grab the rope above that knot and pull down. Grabbing the rope further up the rope, I figured that I could generate enough momentum to peel on the first pull.
Well ... no, and for a couple of reasons.
The first has something to do with physics and engineering and there just wasn’t any way that getting a ring on the first pull by a normal person could happen. The second reason had to do with the small room where all of this happened being chock-full of other church stuff, including an 8-foot step ladder.
Grabbing the rope up high left a “tail” of rope swinging. A “tail” of rope with a large knot at the end that hooked right onto that 8-foot step ladder I just foreshadowed, lifting it off the floor and into the air before crash landing it at my feet.
My experimental long rope pull not only yielded no ring, but it created a crashing, clashing, embarrassing clatter in an otherwise quiet and contemplative church.
Struggling to collect the ladder, the rope, and myself, the whole thing only lasted a moment. That’s all it took for our pastor to scramble off the altar and into the chamber to see what was happening. We shared an awkward moment but the bell eventually rang.
But guess what? I didn’t even lose my job over it.
The greatest part of volunteering, besides the satisfaction that comes from pitching into a group effort, is the job security. If you can come back to work after trying to bust a 100-year-old bell and frightening a sanctuary full of parishioners, well, then you’re just the volunteer they’ve been looking for.
I often think that the only thing missing from that disastrous low-light in bellringing might have been my mom; standing next to the pastor, shaking her head and thinking of anything else she could volunteer me for.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.