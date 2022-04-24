My wife and a dozen or so of her friends have a hiking group called, “The Happy Wanderers” and they convene nearly every week to explore any one of our region’s many beautiful hiking trails. Finding myself between things to do, I invited myself along with them recently to hike the Brown Bridge Pond trail system.
So, I took a walk through the woods last week; one of those days when the sun was out, the temperature was cool, the wind was strong and the air was fresh.
As I said, the trail was around and through what once was the Brown Bridge pond area. You may recall that the dam that retained the pond was removed about a decade ago. Since that date, the Boardman River has re-established its central thread and flows happily and wanderingly through what once was a relatively stationary little body of water.
The rest of the exposed pond bottomlands have responded nicely, too. A variety of saplings now stand surprisingly tall as the beginning stage of the mature woods that will eventually fill in from its existing boundary back to the water’s edge. I’m several credit hours short of any sort of a degree in biology but even I couldn’t help notice what nature had been up to once mankind got out of its way.
It can be a dangerous combination, this walking on the woods, head full of fresh air, an hour of uninterrupted time to think and my wife’s circle of friends setting the pace. Dangerous only in the sense that where my mind will wander can be anyone’s guess.
And like the well maintained Brown Bridge Trail system and the chattering conversations of March and friends, it surely did wander. I can’t tell you what everyone else was talking about, but here’s a sample of what I, the guy at the back of the pack, was thinking about as we hiked along.
Ginger Ale. I endured a 24-hour bug recently. From noon one day until noon the next I was a dehydrated, chilled and fevered mess. But in my darkest moments the one thing that kept me afloat was the taste of ginger ale. It did when I was little, it still does in my adulthood. Wandering along that trail. I recalled my gratitude that a bottle had been in our pantry just waiting for someone to get sick.
Mortality. Walking through woods, for me, frequently addresses things that relate to my mortality. Never the afterlife part of death; just that it’s going to happen. In parts of the Brown Bridge system there are places where the woods are really old and vividly illustrate this. Dead trees, after they’ve fallen to the forest floor, turn into food for things that like to eat things that slowly decompose. If there is a decent use for my remains, post mortem, I can’t think of many better things than to lay on a forest floor providing something useful to future generations.
The concept of losing our “small town character.” Walking through the woods always reminds me that 21st century Americans weren’t the first ones here. For hundreds, if not thousands, of years Native American people responsibly stewarded this countryside. When overrun by “settlers” with far more potent weapons, their options were few and the idea of writing sternly written letters to the editor were not among them.
So thank you “Happy Wanderers” for pacing me for this walk through the woods and allowing my head to clear itself of subjects shallow and deep. If not for that cheerful crowd, I may still be out there wandering, and thinking, all by myself.
