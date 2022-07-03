It’s hard to believe that the Fourth of July weekend is upon us already. It seems like just last week we were reminding ourselves to write checks using 2021, but here we are, checking into the second half of another year.
Independence Day is a big deal here in these United States. The long weekend, the still relatively long summer days, the legitimately long lines of traffic. But all those long things aside, I ask you a short question; are these States still United?
It’s been a rough last few years. Political discourse has never been us putting our best foot forward, and the presence of millions of keyboard warriors on social media, plus cable and online channels dedicated to stirring things up exacerbates it.
This past week the topics of guns and abortion did their best to rip apart more of the fabric which holds us together. Not to stoke anything; just to let readers know who they’re reading, I think that manufacturing and sales of assault weapons should cease immediately, and I think that women should absolutely be in charge of every personal healthcare decision. I tell you those two things knowing that it will affect how, and possibly if, you’ll read the rest of this column.
I also tell you those things because they’re the issues of “today.”
“Yesterday” the defining and dividing issue might have been vaccines, global warming, race relations, world wars, alcohol or marijuana consumption, women suffrage, slavery, all the way back to whether or not 13 individual colonies should unite and fight for their Independence.
I insert here that there is a reason why my columns don’t appear on page one of the Record Eagle every other Sunday and that’s because what I write isn’t news, it’s muse. After you’ve read and digested the heavier news fare, what you find here are the fries at the bottom of the fast food bag.
Assuming that I didn’t lose too many of you with my stated stands on guns or abortions, I’d like to make my point which is that yes, we are still the United States of America.
We may hear that a ton of us are certifiably nuts, another part of us are angry old farts, a bunch of us are ungrateful Baby Boomers, many of us are lazy student debt dodgers, there are pockets of us that think the earth is flat, and even a small percentage of delusional folks that actually thinks it has its poop in a group.
But we are all “us.”
America celebrates its 246th birthday this year and to paraphrase Muhammad Ali who said that if you think you’re the same person today that you were 246 years ago, you’ve just wasted 246 years. (I believe Ali used the number 20.)
We are not the same country that battled the British in the 18th century. We aren’t even the same country that fought wars from Independence to Civil to World Wars I and II, right up to the modern day. From the beginning we’ve either been at war with someone else or we’ve found ways to treat parts of our citizenry like we are at war with them.
Hopefully soon, we’ll realize that we are “US” and act our age.
