Prior to about 120 years ago, the human race was a nomadic one. If you were going to cross a distance of land, you probably were going to be walking. You could ride a horse or be pulled in a wagon, but your pace would be set by someone or something putting one foot in front of another.
Major American arteries like the Oregon Trail, the Santa Fe Trail, the Natchez Trace, and the Appalachian Trail became beaten paths from the force of a zillion footsteps and hoof beats through decades of time. Of course, many who made those walks did it with everything they owned slung over their backs or piled inside their wagon. Long before our paved roads were built, we were still people on the move.
Paved roads didn’t entirely end our walking wanderlust.
Who doesn’t enjoy a nice walk?
Have you ever hitchhiked?
Almost hard to believe but one of my youth’s transportation options was the popular “thumb.” Our family, like many others, had six members but only two cars. It was not unheard of for a conversation like this to take place:
“Can somebody take me into town?” (Town was about 3 miles away)
“Use your thumb.”
“OK, and I’ll get a ride home from a friend.”
“See you before it gets dark.”
It didn’t happen a lot, but it happened enough to be routine when I was a young teenager. Somebody else needed the family cars and I needed to hang out with some friends so hitchhiking was what you did. To be fair, most of the people that drove M22 between Empire and Glen Arbor in the early 1970s were people we knew so my parents didn’t worry much. Somewhere along the way since then hitchhiking lost its luster.
These days, far removed from the wagon trains of the 19th century and depending upon the kindness of strangers of the 20th century, I still enjoy a stroll down local streets and roads.
As much as I enjoy walking, I’m a motorist at heart.
A motorist that doesn’t mind sharing the pavement with others so long as we agree on a few things.
First of all, let’s watch out for each other.
Drivers, let’s keep our eye out for pedestrians and bicyclists. Neighborhoods are prime for bike riders, and walkers with youngsters, dogs, and strollers in tow. Downtowns and other business districts are prime spots for the non motorized folks too.
With motorists now at attention, let’s talk about that non motorized traffic. Bikers, let’s roll with the traffic and not against it. Let’s also obey those stop signs and traffic lights, if you please. Pedestrians, kindly cross the streets at the intersections and crosswalks. I get it; the ice cream place is straight across from where you are standing. But dashing between cars into moving traffic may get you a different mouthful of Rocky Road than you planned.
And while I’m at it, here is a reminder to everyone to try not to get too involved with what’s coming out of our earbuds. Modern technology has put such quality sound into our heads that it’s easy to get distracted no matter what mode of transportation we are using. My neighbors probably wonder what I’m laughing at or shaking my head about as I roam our subdivision.
Trails, traces, paths, streets, roads, highways and byways are all there for us to get around our world. Pick the one you like, get on the proper side of the road and keep your thumbs in your pocket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.