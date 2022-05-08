So my wife signed up for Medicare recently.
Wait … stop … don’t stop reading this just to forward her anything Medicare-related.
She’s already got the half-inch thick “Medicare & You’’ booklet from the United States government forwarded to her from our Department of Health and Human Services.
A quick flip through that phone book-sized document reveals first, a section on signing up for Medicare, a nine-page section that tells everything from A to Z about Medicare parts A and B.
Let’s see what else ...
Section 2: Find out if Medicare covers your test, item or service. This is a 31-page dissertation that touches on everything from alcohol treatment to yearly “wellness” visits.
Section 3 is what the kids call a “throwback” section. It’s titled “Original Medicare” and at only four pages long, actually tempts a person to read it. (Spoiler Alert: It turns out to be what it says it is.)
Section 4 is ominously titled “Medicare Advantage Plans and other options.”. I can’t speak for everyone in our situation entering the world of Medicare, but the word “options” is always a cause for pause. In realms where one has confidence in how things work, it’s nice to have a few options. In this scenario, struggling to grasp Medicare’s workings, having options means having decisions and that’s daunting.
More ...
Section 5 is all about the gap, the Medigap — all the stuff Medicare does not cover. Like an earlier section it’s only four pages long and it ends with an 800 number helpline. So there’s that.
Medicare’s drug coverage plan is in Section 6. You’d think it would be longer, but it’s only 12 pages because it doesn’t actually list the individual drugs, just the plans. Getting help paying for health and drug costs is what Section 7 is about. Depending upon your income, and how persistent you are with the phone call centers this section includes, this part may or may not be relevant.
Section 8 is 11 pages long but be careful; this section is about fraud protection and we all know how crafty and creative fraudsters are today. I’ve heard about people scamming Medicare my entire life and it’s not going to stop just because she’s about to enter the arena.
Sections 9 and 10 are informational. Section 9 is a resource for getting more information (assuming that this 131-page information blast wasn’t quite enough. Section 10 is a section of simple definitions.
Wrap it up, Mr. Ford ...
Section 11 is where you go to compare health and drug plans in your area. It’s 46 pages in length and if the other 10 sections didn’t convince you to talk to a local professional for guidance on Medicare then this one will. Fortunately, the Record-Eagle carries columns written by at least a couple of qualified local experts on Medicare.
I hesitate to tell you that she has also received the nearly one-inch thick booklet from our insurance provider titled “2022 Evidence of Coverage” and it’s relatively pamphlet-esque companion, the “2022 Formulary (list of covered drugs). And no, I’m not going to bore us all with a 12-paragraph thumbnail sketch of those things.
The sheer volume of what she has received has been more than enough to cause development of a close personal relationship with an insurance and a Medicare professional.
So, Medicare information purveyors, I think it’s safe to say that she’s received enough topic-related reading material for now. And once more, (not that it’s going to do any good), please stop mailing her more information.
