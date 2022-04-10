Earlier this week Marcy set up her indoor nursery, arranging the potting soil and the artificial lights in the mechanical room of our basement. With a little moisture, a little time and a little germination, she will have a tray full of seedlings ready for outdoor life in a few short weeks. Technically, she’s already got some stuff growing outside because she has also tossed a few sugar snap peas into the planter that sits on our deck. Safe to say then, that one of my favorite signs of spring is when my wife starts planting things.
In the 1996 movie, “Tin Cup,” the protagonist, a West Texas driving range golf pro named Roy McAvoy melts down over a particular shot; putting five balls out of bounds before finally accomplishing the intended shot and scoring 13 on a single hole. Afterward, he explains to his caddie that if he had it to do over, he would still hit that shot because it was a “defining moment.” Further, he explained that in a “defining moment,” either you define the moment or the moment defines you.
In a story that ran last month, a quote by basketball player Reece Hazelton caught my eye. Speaking to the kids from Lake Leelanau St. Mary’s that were preparing for the last games of this year’s state basketball tournament, Hazelton advised them to enjoy the moment and to “relax and remember that they’re playing against other high school kids with the same feelings and emotions that they have.”
March 20 or 21 is the calendar’s idea of season change. I never know which it’s going to be from year to year but it’s going to be one or the other. And I lay it at the calendar’s feet because we all know that none of our area’s great golf courses are going to open by then. Because that’s what this is all about.
Yes, my wife is playing Mother Nature in the basement of our house. Hopefully those little seeds of potential will burst forth. But it’s the hearty pea plants that she plopped into soil outside that I’m rooting for.
When the weather allows those peas, and all of their outdoor-growing brethren, to begin to turn green and grow with all of the gusto that comes from the five-month long nap they all should begin rousing themselves from, that will become the 2022 version of a “Tin Cup”-defining moment. As much as I’d like to exercise patience and wait for warmer temperatures, you’d better be prepared to see me teeing it up once our local courses put out the flags. Hopefully my scorecard will be without scores close to McAvoy’s infamous 13, but it’s early and it’s been a few months since I’ve played much golf.
And that brings me to Mr. Hazelton and his sage advice that belies his young age. Golfers, at their cores, are a bunch of dreamers. Every shot struck with a seven-iron is expected to travel with the purity and distance of that one particularly perfect seven-iron hit several seasons ago. That I’m another winter past my prime is of no consequence; this year is going to be my best yet. With that in mind, I promise to remind myself to relax and enjoy myself more. And, to remember that I’m playing against a bunch of other old codgers with the same feelings and emotions, if not aging physiques, that I have.
