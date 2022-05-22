A population that compares relative mountains to similarly relative molehills and musically delivers miracles by the pocketful, there’s plenty of room for argument that we measure things in the weirdest ways.
The Kentucky Derby, a horse race that’s been run for more than 160 years still measures winning distances by certain parts of a horse; nose, head, neck, length. Given that horses are measured in the arcane use of “hands” I guess that should come as no surprise. But, couldn’t they be like other sports and simply give the winning times of the horses in relation to one another and not still resort to body parts or numbers of body parts that separate winning from losing? Well, it’s “winning” from “placing” and “showing,” but that’s a whole other method of measure. The argument being why does the sport of kings remain the king of anatomy-based sports measurement?
My son passed a 5 millimeter kidney stone recently. To many, a 5 millimeters in diameter object might seem rather small, and it is.
But when passed through certain body parts, particularly those that are designed to pass fluids rather than solids, well, 5 millimeters can seem rather massive, not to mention, painful. Not to put too fine a point on the matter, but to offer proof of the passing, he texted us a picture showing the kidney stone lying next to a dime. Given its 5 millimeter actual size I argued that a nickel would have been more appropriate but humor is often lost on the kidney stone-passing population.
I tell you that piece of information in order to address those foreign bodies that come out of our bodies, namely tumors, that are often compared to pieces of fruit; grape-sized, grapefruit sized, melon-sized are all gauges that I’ve heard over time. In the fine context of its delicately placed part of the body, is there an appropriate thing that kidney stones can be compared to, other than the factual number of millimeters?
Asteroids, rain, hail and other things that fall from the sky also are often measured in odd ways. Occasionally, Hollywood produces movies that portend “asteroids the size of Texas” heading our way which is slightly unfair to the asteroids the size of small cars that actually do occur every now and then. Rain, whenever any single downpour gets serious, is elevated to either “biblical proportions” or its more nondenominational relative “cats and dogs” dimensions. Hail, though, is forever linked to our leisure activities by being compared to golf balls, ping pong balls and baseballs depending upon their severity.
Like the unresolved, raging argument between the metric system and the standard system, can’t these airborne fillings get onto the same page?
I suppose that much of these measurements arise from our preference for the vague as much as our aversion to the precise. I mean, isn’t it easier to use a simple analogy rather than actually doing the math? If you are told that two sides of an argument are “light years apart,” you assume the argument is unsolvable.
In reality, the argument may be quite solvable but neither side wants to do the math and define the difference precisely.
So that’s where we often are, drilling into one more interpretive measurement, stuck between the proverbial rock and a hard spot. If only every “rock” were a kidney stone we could measure it, deal with it, and if we are lucky and handle the pain of it, get past it.
