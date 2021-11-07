Every school district, township, village, city, church, nonprofit organization, or any other worthwhile cause has some sort of “board of directors” configuration.
For many years, mostly due to an accessible phone number, but also due to simply wanting to pitch in and help my small town succeed, I was on a variety of boards. I mention an accessible phone number because that’s how most of my board appointments happened; I answered a phone call from someone recruiting new board members and just didn’t say no.
I’ve sat on a church board of trustees, a Chamber of Commerce board, a TART trail-related board, a school board of education, a college scholarship board, a community theater board, and a few others. Not to “humble brag” or “virtue signal” but like I said, people called and before I knew it, much to my wife’s chagrin, our calendar became perpetually clogged with meeting dates.
I did actually run for that school board seat, but just once. Part of being appointed to fill a vacancy, I agreed to run for the seat at the next election and five years of school-related talk was long enough for me.
From the moment I joined the Elk Rapids Rotary Club until the day I left 13 years later, I was on “the board.” Not because of any thirst for small-time control of anything, but because nobody else wanted my particular job. After cycling through the president-elect, president, and ex officio years, the treasurer job was, more or less, dropped onto my plate and I’m sure club treasurers everywhere understand the dilemma of trying to get out of that seat.
My tenure on a local church board of trustees terminated simply because the rest of the board liked to meet in the middle of the afternoon and, although I tried to arrange my schedule around them, business concerns won out over spiritual ones.
Elected positions like congressional committees, county and township boards of commissioners and school boards get all the media attention, but it’s those local nonprofit boards, Chamber of Commerce boards, service club boards, and a million other anonymous but organized small group gatherings that do societal heavy lifting — one hour meeting at a time. (That’s right — one hour. Rob’s rules of order strictly states that meetings that last longer than one hour begin to waste everyone’s time, and any meeting that lasts less, well that meeting could have probably waited in the first place.)
It’s been in the news more and more lately that board meetings have become forums for bad behavior. Officials behaving badly and members of the public audience doing their best to out-do them make for pithy news coverage and generate social media activity. Sadly though, they slaughter the perception of what actually happens at most board meetings. That is, small groups of lowly paid or volunteer citizens hashing over and making decisions regarding whatever it is that will make their organization continue to prosper.
So, have you ever served on a board? If you have, then I thank you. Chances are you haven’t been thanked very often for your time and efforts. Hopefully, your exposure to the boisterous fury that has made news recently has been minimal. If you haven’t served on any boards yet, allow me to encourage you to get involved. It’s a great way to meet people and learn the details of whatever it is that you casually belong to already. And, with my endorsement, feel free to enforce the one-hour rule of order.
