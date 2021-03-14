Back in 1978, my mom came home from shopping with a small package she had picked up that day. It was a small ceramic pitcher sitting in a ceramic bowl, kind of like a glorified cup and saucer. What made it special was that the pitcher was emblazoned with glitzy silver wording proclaiming “Our 25th Wedding Anniversary.” All anniversaries have their special Hallmark designations; the first one was paper, others are celebrated with gifts of wood, leather, tin, steel and so on.
My marriage is in its 38th year, which Hallmark designates, oddly, as “luck.”
I’m fortunate, of course, but “luck” hasn’t played that big a role in the deal. Beyond that theme, I don’t spend too much time shopping for specific anniversary gifts and cards.
A “young” couple that lives next to one of our kids in the small town of Kewadin recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary and a neighbor of ours who passed away last week proudly proclaimed that she and her surviving spouse had also been married for 70 years in her obituary. That’s just my world, but it seems like 70th wedding anniversaries are celebrated on a far more frequent basis than ever before. Not to bore anyone with math, but my friends and neighbors that celebrated their 70th anniversaries had been married seven years before I was born.
On one hand it keeps me young. It seems whenever I begin to feel old, I’ll learn of others reaching substantial milestones. Either somebody has one of these anniversaries or they’ve lived to see their 90th or 100th birthdays. I envision folks like those looking at guys like me and smirking.
“Nice start, kid. Let me know how those stiff joints feel in another 30 or 40 years.” Make no mistake; I respect the elderly and am inspired by them every day.
I read recently that those that follow such things feel that the first person to live 150 years may have already been born. Advances in modern medicine mixed with the encouragement of those blazing the trail and making century-mark longevity and seven-decade marriages commonplace practically insure it.
With that in mind I issue a forewarning to Hallmark and any establishment that trades in the greeting card market. Some day in the glacially not too distant future, an employee in one of these establishments will be sorting cards and they’ll get elbowed aside by a little old man. The gentleman will sidle up to the rack of colorful cards and begin thumbing through them.
50th Anniversary. Nope.
75th Anniversary. Been there.
90th Anniversary. Done that.
With every card, a slight shake of his head and perhaps a gentle smile of remembrance. Unable to find what he’s looking for he will track down the employee for a conversation like this:
“Oh young lady, I know it’s short notice because I’ve put it off to the last minute again, but have you got any cards for a couple that’s been married 100 years?”
Don’t be surprised if she not only points him toward the right cards, but tries to up sell him on a little ceramic pitcher and saucer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.