It’s less than a week until Christmas Day which means it’s less than two weeks before the end of year so the task at hand for me this week is to combine those two things. Not trying to rush things; just trying to be efficient.
Since the beginning of the pandemic nearly two years ago, I have grown out my beard. The youthful photo that accompanies this column hasn’t been updated to reflect it, but trust me, it’s a big, bushy beard. It’s also snowy white which always invites the Santa questions this time of year.
I like the Christmas season and I’m generally a jolly fellow that wouldn’t mind having a job that meant working one night a year. It’s the rest of the Santa skill set that I lack so, no, I am not Santa Claus. But, with every time I’m asked about it, I come up with more reasons.
First, I tell inquirers that if I am Santa, when they go to bed at night I would be the guy that knows if they are asleep or not. That’s usually just creepy enough to end that line of questions.
If it doesn’t, I tell them that as it is, my wife gets sick and tired of seeing me wear the same thing every day; typically one of my small inventory of hooded sweatshirts or pullovers. As much as I try to rotate them, somewhere in the middle of winter she’ll tell me she’s getting tired of certain pieces. Luckily, my summer wardrobe is far more variable than my winter one so it is just a cold season issue. Besides, red is not a becoming color for me.
If they still insist on talking Santa, I tell them that I’m a small-time vandal. If I could have middle-of-the-night access to somebody’s home and knowing that everybody is fast asleep, I couldn’t help but do some things. Maybe take the batteries out of the TV remote, maybe unplug a strand of tree lights, switch some tags on the Christmas presents, maybe put a piece of Christmas ham in the dog's dish; petty stuff, but stuff nevertheless. In short, I probably can’t be trusted with being unattended late at night.
There’s other flaws too.
Any kid crazy enough to trust me with their Christmas wishes is as likely to get advice to read more books, wash their hands more frequently, or to be cautious before they invest in bitcoin as they are to get affirmation that their request might or might not get filled. Matching wits, even with starry-eyed youngsters, is one of my favorite pastimes.
I’m also not the best with elves and animals. I’d probably be too generous with time off for my little elf subordinates; so much so that things wouldn’t be ready for liftoff on Christmas Eve. As for animals, just talk to my dogs about how they’ve got me trained on doling out the extra snacks after dinner. Not to mention hopping up and down off the couch to make sure nobody has to wait very long to either go outside or come back in. There isn’t much doubt that if I were Santa, I’d have the fattest, laziest herd of reindeer on either pole.
Not only do you now know why looking like Santa is as close I ever need to get, you also know what I need to work on in 2022, if not sooner.
May your holidays be merry and efficient.
