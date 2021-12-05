I couldn’t have been prouder last week when my oldest child told me that he and his wife were now subscribers to the Record-Eagle. They were recently married, had combined resources in a house in Traverse City, and felt it would be worthwhile to begin getting the local news from its most reliable source. (I added that last little part because that’s what I get to do.)
A couple of days later during a conversation with our daughter, we mentioned what Steve and Claire were doing and offered to cover the subscription fee for her and her husband if they wanted.
“I don’t have time to read the paper in the morning.”
“Well, read it in the evening.”
“I haven’t got time then either.”
We totally understood what she said. Both Shannah and her husband, Chad, are employed full time, not to mention parents to a 5-year-old, as well as a soon-to-be 2-year-old. What that means is that I couldn’t throw in my trusty line about making time for the things you think are important, let alone being able to read her father’s column without me having to forward her a link.
This morning, three days removed from Thanksgiving Day, the Venn diagram of my daughter, myself, and the Record-Eagle intersected once again. As I was reading Matt McCauley’s Nov. 28 piece titled “We depend on working moms,” my phone chimed with an incoming text.
As if echoing his column, our daughter was caught in the crosshairs of a daycare provider-testing-COVID-positive dilemma, requiring the chore of figuring out what to do with her youngest.
The solution to the dilemma would include us.
My wife and I are lucky.
Actually, “lucky” is a chintzy word for what we are. We are at a point in life where neither of us works unless we want to. Since the birth of their 5-year-old, we’ve been able to pitch in as daycare has required. We have a couple of days a week reserved for it, and when emergencies arise, we are able to do what we can. So many of our friends either still work or are separated by too many miles to get the opportunity, so I guess “fortunate” might be the word I’m looking for.
So rearrange schedules, we did. It’s early December and the golf course are covered in snow and I’m pretty flexible aside from any substitute teaching gigs I have. My wife has a routine she likes to keep but again, it’s flexible whenever her grandchildren are involved.
But Mr. McCauley is right; understanding, patience and adaptability — not policy — will ultimately be needed to offer the best work life-balance proposition. If it were possible to legislate some sort of solution that would be great, but so far, no good. But somewhere in the near future, we are going to have to solve this.
I watched my mother provide elder care for her mother. Trips from her house in Empire to the long-term care facility in Northport were a more than weekly event.
I watched my wife do the same with her mother. If the keypad for entry into the Pavilions had voice recognition, I’m sure it would recognize the sound of her exasperation as the years passed by.
Not trying to plan anyone’s destiny, but with current trends, it would be both unwise and unfair to expect that our daughter would follow those examples when she doesn’t even have the time to read the newspaper now.
