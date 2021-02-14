In my column two weeks ago, I compared the COVID vaccine rollout to a buffet and banquet setting. The guests, those expecting to be vaccinated, are in various places in an amalgam of having been served, in line to get served and waiting for their “table” to be called to become next in line.
In the column, I never disclosed exactly which of the buffet line demographics that I was part of.
Well, about 10 days ago, the second of the two doses was dispensed into this guy’s upper left arm so count me among the fully vaccinated.
By virtue of holding status as a substitute school teacher in the local educational industrial complex, a place at the table was reserved for me. Specifically, I was one of 18 vaccinees at individual tables during my designated time slot at the Kalkaska Health Center. The drill was, every half hour, 18 people walked into a room, received a quick briefing regarding the vaccine, its effects, its possible side effects and what to watch for in the next 48 hours. After being poked, the 18 would relax for 15 minutes before leaving the room. Those doing the poking would then disinfect the room and welcome the next roomfull.
One simple instruction was given on the way out; come back in three weeks, same time, same place. And so, three weeks later that’s what we did.
How did it go, you’re asking?
Hopefully not violating any personal information disclosures, let me tell you that I’ve got the shingle vaccine in my system, the regular flu shot vaccine in there and a tetanus booster shot all in the last year and a half. With each of those shots, a small soreness at the injection site was the reminder sent the day after the jab.
I will say that the first dose of COVID vaccine went exactly like those. Shot number two seemed to come with a slightly different vibe. In addition to the soreness in my arm, I ran through momentary symptoms like a sore throat, a headache and muscle aches — all things they predicted when I received it.
As this is being written, and in the spirit of information privacy, I’m just as normal feeling as you’d expect a guy like me to feel.
Just like the rest of this pandemic process we have spent nearly a year negotiating our ways through, feelings and opinions of the vaccine vary from house to house.
As you might imagine, I’m a modern science guy. While my college transcripts contain a dearth of credit hours in the scientific arts, my conversations with the medical professionals that do have credentials have given me reasons to trust them. I may not have heeded all their advice; somebody has to eat that extra cupcake, cookie, or bag of chips. Point is, the doctor I go to looks me in the eye and gives me honest answers. I could search the internet and find other points of view, but why?
Anyway, I’ve joined the ranks of the vaccinated and I couldn’t be more complimentary of the Kalkaska Health Center for their services and the Kalkaska Schools for thinking of me in any context close to that of their fine staff of educators. In the spirit of disclosure, I was also contacted by TCAPS to be a part of their vaccination protocols.
May the near future include everyone that wants the vaccine to be joining me.
