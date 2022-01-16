I was a substitute teacher at a local school recently and in the course of the day, one of my classes had carved out time to celebrate a classmate’s birthday. But at the particular time we should have been devouring cake and singing a little “Happy Birthday” we had to do something else.
I had been forewarned when I checked in that morning, but when the buzzers sounded to commence that school’s “lockdown drill”, it still gave me a start. By the way, “lockdown drill” is a sanitized, less threatening, way of saying “active shooter drill.”
We locked the doors, drew the curtains, turned off the lights, shut our mouths and found secluded corners of the darkened classroom. For 10 minutes we sat in silence, breaking that only when the public address system announced that the drill had ended. Only then was the day returned to “normal” and we ate the cake.
It only took 10 minutes and it wasn’t very difficult for any of us, but still.
If this sounds familiar, I refer you to Michelle Nixon’s op-ed in the Jan. 4 Record Eagle titled “I feel sick leading active shooter drills for preschoolers.”
She related her experience of proctoring a similar drill at a downstate school; the biggest difference being that her class was composed of preschool children.
Minor differences apart, she and I share the view that being part of a society that has to responsibly acquiesce to a part of our society that refuses to act responsibly has gotten tiresome.
My mission here is not to start, or even join, a debate. I’ve heard all the reasons for having guns and I assault none of them here; no pun intended.
I’m telling you these particular thoughts so that you can read them, of course. But with the writing, for me, comes a momentary escape from them.
Here is what I must say: We currently live in a society that can’t wait to send their kids to schools, trusting them to watch, protect, educate and teach them what isn’t being taught at home.
At the same time, that society rarely hesitates to question, besmirch, inhibit, and blame those very institutions for occasionally coming up short in their eyes. Effectively, many schools have their hands full and their hands tied, but are still expected to produce ideal results.
We also live in a society where many of us are enamored with firearms. Not necessarily enamored with responsibly caring for those firearms or firearm safety; just firearms.
I know that I’m painting with a broad brush here. To those owners safely separating guns from ammunition, securely locking items in separate locations and doing all of the responsible things, I thank you. But come on. Help a guy out.
Better yet, help a country out because it doesn’t have to happen to you for it to matter to you. It’s been a few weeks since the last school shooting but before the next one happens, do something that hasn’t happened yet; better educate, train and qualify your greater gun-owning community.
That is the deal you have with the rest of the world and the world of education, specifically. Expecting a 10-minute exercise in javelin catching at the local elementary, middle, or high school to correct for the gun-owning community’s shortcoming isn’t doing it. This situation where the greater gun owning populace can’t reliably control itself so the “targets” are the ones having to schedule active shooter drills is simply untenable.
I, for one, would rather be eating cake.
