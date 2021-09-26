We don’t usually get to pick our neighbors, aside from possibly knowing someone living nearby at the point of a new home purchase. The best we can hope for is that the realtor is savvy enough that they have an idea of who lives next door to a particular listing. When the house next door to us went up for sale last spring I can only imagine what my friends in the real estate business were telling those interested.
Turns out that it didn’t matter to the eventual buyers because “weekly renter” is now our next-door neighbor.
Before I go any further, what you are about to read is merely my thoughts on how it has gone so far. How you feel toward short-term rentals is between you and whatever zoning codes your neighborhood is governed by. My local authority is cool with it so, I guess, am I.
Technically.
By that, I mean it’s understood by all of us that purchasing non-homestead property for investment purposes, including renting said property to a different entity every week or so, is allowable in our township.
When the house went on the market I had a better shot at it than anybody else and simply chose not to do so. Sublimating to the rest of the real estate buying world meant waiting to see who did. Our neighborhood is a great mix of young and old year round families with a sprinkling of folks that live here seasonally and our hope was that something similar would be living next door.
But that didn’t happen. Since July, we’ve had a revolving driveway of a variety of renters.
I grew up rurally — our “next-door” neighbors lived about a half a mile away. Since leaving there four decades ago, I’ve had neighbors right next door. Neighbors that developed quality relationships that lasted through moving to different houses and neighborhoods. With few, if any, exceptions I’ve never had issues with anyone who has ever called me their neighbor.
I tell you that because I enjoy being a good neighbor and making friends. With just my three-month sample size of next-door renters to go by, I can safely say that none of them have stepped out of their cars, trucks or RVs with the expectation of getting to know anything about me.
And vice versa.
They bring the usual vacation stuff to the neighborhood; they just don’t bring the “neighbor” part. Where a new neighbor meant meeting a new family, it now means recognizing a faceless family, car and pets. Not meaning to be cold about it, but from my short-term experience with short-term investment real estate, I’m finding that those opting for the rental next to us kind of prefer it that way. Nobody comes up north to get to know the guy next door and we both know it. If they did, that would be the surprise.
I get all of that and continue to hope for less next-door turnover.
On the other hand, try explaining it to a couple of dogs that barely get along with the dogs in the neighborhood that they’ve known all of their lives. It takes very little to excite Jim and Franklin on their best days. A new, vacationing dog every seven days is not exactly what the veterinarian ordered.
In the end, my hope is, if the house ever resells, the next owner values it more than just another portfolio dividend; my expectation is that the dogs are going to appear in someone’s VRBO review.
