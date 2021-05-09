Now is the time of year that so many people wander over hills and dales doing little more than staring at the ground looking for free things to eat.
Here are a few of my favorites.
Ramps. They’re called ramps but they’re really more like wild leeks that carpet the forest floor. Green and leafy at first sight, but pull a couple of them and the smell will keep the vampires away if nothing else. They’re an acquired taste but my daughter in law, Katie, has a book full of creative ramp recipes including ramp butter, ramp salt, and pickled ramps. The great part of ramp foraging is that, in the right spots, they’re abundant and easy to identify and harvest.
Mushrooms. As long as I’ve lived, people around me have boasted about how excited they get at morel mushroom hunting. They’re as excited as they are secretive about their personal finding spots. As easy as ramps are to find, morel mushrooms are not; at least to me. My brother Tom and I could canvass the same section of countryside with the same harvest expectations. He would fill his bag with them and I may as well not have bothered bringing a bag because an eye for spotting mushrooms was cleaved from my DNA. Like the variety of Katie’s ramp recipes, the mushroom can be prepared a hundred different ways according to the folks that find them. Just a reminder that there are more mushrooms out there than just the elusive morels and that any mushroom can be eaten...once. Fungi food fatalities, while rare, are not unheard of.
Asparagus. What the mushroom visually eluded me, wild asparagus more than filled the void. Scan the ditches alongside area roads and you’ll begin to see the splendid sprigs beginning to poke their tasty little heads through last year’s grass. Our neighborhood, between Elk Rapids and Williamsburg teems with the stuff. Lucky for me, a vacant lot that abuts our homestead does too. What I’ve witnessed in the decade of living next to it, is that the more I pick it, the more it abounds the following years. So much so now, everyone else can patrol the ditches and just keep their asparagus-picking mitts off of my personal crop. Better yet, the asparagus that you pick today will probably be right back in a day or two. And a day or two after that from now until some time in June.
Asparagus can be enjoyed raw right out in the field, seasoned and grilled, or chopped up and included in anything else fearlessly.
What else is out there to forage for free? I guess it depends upon your levels of hunger and the time of year. Fiddlehead ferns, wild mint, and Dandelion greens are pretty abundant right now. As the seasons progress, the wild blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries will be out there.
I play golf with a guy named Jim. He is so known for his foraging prowess that his nickname has become “Ewell” after Ewell Gibbons, a guy that appeared in old TV commercials chatting up natural foods. Ewell has become known in our circle for his affinity for Autumn Olive berries. In late summer, when the birds start competing for them, they make a tremendous juice or can be made into jam.
Have I made you hungry for a free meal yet?
Head outside, stare at the ground and don’t forget to put a little screen on the back of your neck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.