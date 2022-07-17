Perhaps during the season of paying high prices for gas is the right time to take a hot second and talk about getting gas from highly seasoned, spicy food. So get ready for a few words peppered with enough zip to give the strongest of reader stomachs a little heartburn.
I’m just kidding, I don’t particularly care for hot food.
Before anyone gets excited, this is not a hot button topic nor is it anything to get hot under the collar about. The hotter side of things has just never been cool with me.
Hey, I don’t even idolize hot chocolate in the winter and I let hot coffee cool off no matter what time of year it is. Any food or beverage that requires a quick blow across it before being consumed might consider cooling itself the heck down before it gets to me. This goes for hot tamales, hot sauce, and the hottest of all foods, Hot Pockets; just read the room and bring things down a few degrees.
Except for hot dogs. I can’t think of anything bad to say about hot dogs. Unless you try arguing over whether or not the hot dog is a sandwich. That’s about the only hot doggish way to spike my temperature. (It’s not a sandwich, by the way)
I’m not even a big fan of hot weather. These days 80 degrees is enough for me. Any more than that chases me inside. If I have something worthwhile to do, or simply must be outside, I’ll do it because winters are so long around here. But for me, 80 is enough and any more degrees than that is a waste of a good thing. But let’s return to hot food for a minute.
First, I’m no expert on the zestier side of life. If anything, I’m a guy that, if given the choice, would rather take a walk on the mild side. Where some look for Scoville units in high numbers, I’m usually looking for things that one or two Tums can calm down.
Second, I find the folks that feast on fiery fare to be pretty friendly. Rather than brag about the boldness of their buffets, they welcome the moment to offer people like myself warm words of wisdom.
Words like “buttermilk.”
I’ve been told that when scarfing down, say, a plate of hot wings, a glass of cold buttermilk is just the thing to relieve that mouth full of flames and dry up those watering eyes. If you don’t have buttermilk, whole milk will help, but it’s the butterfat that you really need, so the heat loving experts say. A couple of wise and saucy friends of mine even suggested having a bowl of ice cream nearby, and that I can get behind. I’m not sure if I trust Ron, Tom or even Ron’s alter ego, Manny, further than the bowl of ice cream, but they said if you haven’t got ice cream or buttermilk handy, try simply licking a stick of butter.
Anybody else get the feeling they’re playing with me?
If you’re wondering why they would, I’m reminded of the line “You can do anything you want if you’re honest about it”; delivered by Barney Cashman to his wife in one of my favorite Neil Simon plays. In that instance the subject was marital infidelity which has nothing to do with the effects of spicy food, but the name of the play, “The Last of the Red Hot Lovers,” certainly does.
