Ask any column writer what the hardest part of writing is and most of them will tell you that it’s the simple task of coming up with the ideas.
Personally, my brain has developed a filter through which every thing that I do, every conversation that I have, every thing that I see washes through and asks “is that worth 600 words?” ... 600 words being the rough word count of each column I submit.
Last week, as the filter did its thing, I began to create a column based upon “sticks.”
Summer food includes food on sticks; corn dogs, ice cream bars, kabobs. The perils of the “carrot and the stick” motivational strategy; it can be addictive, it can crush creativity, it can encourage short-term thinking. And, the saying “sticks and stones,” particularly as it pertains to the name-calling that pervades the modern social/political arenas.
So many sticks.
But, then something else happened and my brain filter decided to go in a completely different direction.
Somebody won the annual Record-Eagle Bingo game.
About a month ago, my brain filter had hatched an idea connecting the Record-Eagle Bingo game, a tube of toothpaste and the average ball point ink pen.
It goes something like this.
Record-Eagle Bingo begins in late April. We keep the card in a small dish on our sunroom table. Every morning, Wednesday through Sunday, when a number appears in the paper, I check it against our Bingo card. As usual, we started strong but quickly faded, nearly misplacing or throwing the card away at least twice during the contest.
Tubes of toothpaste begin easy to squeeze. You just need a blob the size of a pea but those first few squeezes always come flowing out. Over time, the tube loses oomph and becomes easier and easier to control. Near the ends of a tube’s life, having been squeezed nearly flat, it requires creativity to get that last bit to come out. Does anyone else resort to putting their toothbrush into their mouth in order to get both hands onto the tube? I’ll bet there is.
We have a drawer in our kitchen that contains a dozen or more ink pens. It’s a rotating stock. Pens appear there from who knows where and spend a length of time getting used a few times. Then they disappear. I don’t think I’ve ever picked a pen out of that drawer, found it to be out of ink and threw it out.
They probably got taken somewhere or accidentally pitched into the trash. It doesn’t matter how, they just are gone.
The Bingo Card, with a couple of coffee rings and a few jelly fingerprints, still has half a dozen perfectly good numbers to be called. The tube of toothpaste, squeezed and squeegeed flat, was never totally emptied before it was replaced with a new tube. And ink pens, those dinosaurs in the texting era, can see the writing on the wall.
The Record-Eagle Bingo card, a tube of toothpaste and most any ink pen I’ve ever owned has that single something in common; they’ll may be lost or tossed before they’re totally used up.
In a column that openly admits to being about 600 words long, perhaps you noticed that only about half of them were used to discuss its main topic. I’ll use a few more to congratulate this year’s Record-Eagle Bingo game winners.
The rest, I’ll leave for the brain filter to decide.
