Somewhere among the many books I managed to read last year, I learned about the concept of “transactive memory” — relying upon others to remember stuff.
For example, even though I’ve been taught how to use a few modern electronic devices, I opt not to remember much of it. I’d rather have a kid, or some smart person other than me, just do it for me.
Another example is at our house where my wife handles the bookkeeping. I have a vague and loose grip on it and could, in a pinch, take it over. I choose though, to leave it to her. She answers my questions and does a great job with our finances. But, there is no sense in both of us keeping track of all that stuff so long as one of us remains competent. (By the way, my household forte is making sure the water softener doesn’t run out of salt and Marcy trusts me with that and knows she can ask me anything about it.)
Anyway, the point is; why memorize certain information when it’s easier to just remember someone who knows that same information anyways?
You may have never noticed, but if you pull out the “Body & Soul” section of the Record Eagle, this column is on the front page and the New York Times Sunday Crossword puzzle is on the back page of this section.
I point this out because if there is a better exhibit of “transaction memory” in our household than the Sunday crossword, then I am unaware.
My wife and I try to solve the Sunday crossword using a tag team style. Typically, I read the morning paper first and that means running through the clues first, too. Just once through the “across” clues and once through the “down” clues and then it’s her turn.
In terms of “transactive memory” then, I will often not even think about clues that involve topics like botany or fashion. She’s the expert on all things growing outside or things we wear. I’ll stick to everything else.
To her credit, she skips the sports questions. Other than clues that evoke Bobby Orr, which crossword solvers know occur nearly weekly, she passes on them.
What we are saving room in our brains for by not cluttering them with things we’ve transacted to others, I’m not sure.
What I am sure of though is that “transactive memory” is a slippery slope. Today it’s the household accounting system, landscaping and wardrobe. Tomorrow, if I’m not careful, who knows what other information and tasks I’ll be outsourcing?
So here’s to the new year.
If I resolve to do one thing this year better than I have been doing, it will be to learn things myself. As easy as it is to just let somebody else know how to operate or fix various things, it’s not the best way of life. If 2021 taught me anything, it was that many times, those that knew things, knew how to operate things and knew how to fix things were hard to find.
Given that my wife and I are both now in our early to middle 60’s, retirement, Medicare, insurance and estate planning issues become more important than ever. Sadly, if anything causes a dial tone in my brain more than listening to my options and choices regarding these things, I don’t know what it is. But … I’ve got to work through that and remain in the conversation.
I’ll continue to let the kids learn the electronic device stuff though, but that’s it.
