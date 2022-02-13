‘Let’s see those trophies you won for your good looks, Rob”
I learned a long time ago not to judge another person’s appearance, at least not out loud within earshot of my Mom. Because, if I did, and if she heard me, that’s what she’d say. FYI, I haven’t won any trophies for my good looks, so far. But sometimes, I just can’t help myself.
On a recent cold winter evening in front of the TV, the remote control landed us on a channel airing old television game shows. That evening’s fare was “Match Game” and of course, there was Gene Rayburn hosting with that two-foot long microphone, Brett Sommers, Charles Nelson Reilly, Richard Dawson, Fannie Flagg, and a couple other stars sharing snappy repartee on the two-tiered dais.
But through the nervous responses of the contestants, the witty byplay of the host, the corny jokes of the celebrities and the canned laughter of the invisible audience, we noticed this undeniable truth; whenever this show originated, it must have predated the practice of teeth whitening.
Everybody on the show had big smiles, for sure. But they were big smiles that had not yet become the dominant facial features that describe the modern day smile. The ultra white smiles of today dwarf the coffee and cigarette darkened smiles of yesteryear.
And it’s not just the game shows.
Everybody in modern show biz seems to have had their teeth glazed with a shade of white previously reserved for wedding dresses. Good guys and bad guys, young guys and old guys, homeless guys or billionaire guys; they all appear on the screen with outrageously bright smiles.
This next appearance-based observation, I question whether I can safely even make. Having said that, then, I’ll give the credit for it to my wife. That observation being that the women delivering our winter weather forecasts often do it while wearing the smallest of dresses.
Network or local, it seems the worse the weather, the more bare the arms of the female weathercasters. And again, in a less judgmental way than you’d think, it’s an observation that rarely goes unnoticed in our living room. I totally understand that TV is a visual medium and I’m sure research has been done that decides what to show on every inch of the screen. Research that has identified the viewers and dressed the talent accordingly; women in cocktail dresses and men in business suits, for now.
Which is why I get my kicks as a columnist. Maybe we have met and you know what I really look like and what my voice sounds like. I say that because I remember meeting a Detroit Free Press sports writer as a young man. In our conversation, the writer spoke to me with a mild lisp so from that moment on, as I read his columns that lisp accompanied the words.
More likely though, we haven’t ever met. You get to construct a voice in your head that fits this column. If I can attempt to direct that voice, I hope it’s one that at least sounds casually honest, if not perfectly polished.
I remember my Mom for lots of things and the longer I live, the more they seem to apply. She had a ton of things to offer but her admonitions regarding judging others have got to rank well within the top five of her all time pieces of advice.
That is, until the day that somebody actually awards me a trophy for my good looks.
When that happens, everybody better just watch out.
