Can it be the Fourth of July already?
Where has the time flown? The summer solstice, with all of its “longest day of the year” cachet, has come and gone meaning that every day from now until late December will be a few seconds less enlightening. The National Cherry Festival is here, which means that the Alpenfest, Venetian Festival, and Elk Rapids’ Harbor Days will be here in a minute as well.
On the other hand, are we only halfway done with this year? A year that began with the invading of our nation’s capital by folks convinced that last year’s presidential election was bogus and has, politically, remained at about that level ever since. Socially, the continued presence of COVID-19-related issues has turned daylight into darkness for going on a year and a half and counting.
At this time of the year when things are moving both fast and slow relative to how you look at them, perhaps Independence Day is a great time to take a moment’s pause.
A favorite old movie of mine is “The Hustler” starring Paul Newman and Jackie Gleason. The plot revolves around an up and coming pool shark, his girlfriend, his manager, and his nemesis; Minnesota Fats.
In one scene, Newman’s character “Fast Eddie” challenges Fats to a match and promptly gets ahead of the money. With winnings in hand, Fast Eddie could and should have walked away but wanted so badly for Fats to be forced to quit.
Fats, on the ropes and getting tired of losing, opts to just take a brief time out. During the break, Fats stepped into the bathroom, calmly and deliberately washed his face and hands, straightened his tie, took a deep breath, and strolled back to the pool table. Refreshed, he then proceeded to win back his money and basically take everything, literally and figuratively, from Eddie.
The world of sports is filled with stories of players and teams calling “time out.” Sometimes to discuss strategy, sometimes to change players, and like “The Hustler,” sometimes teams or players take a break simply to disrupt the momentum of how the match is flowing.
So, as the nation pauses today to celebrate its independence, maybe it’s a good day to pause and talk strategy or simply stand still for a minute and take stock of how things are flowing.
If you are on Team Moving Too Fast, you might consider slowing it down a notch. My daughter claims that our granddaughter, a soon-to-be-18 month-old dynamo, already has FOMO; a fear of missing out. It’s not too soon to teach her that things are going to happen and nobody needs to hear about or watch them all.
Those on Team Moving Too Slow, consider turning off the news. Political uncertainty and the pandemic have seemingly been decaying in our driveways for decades now which is why on this Independence Day I recommend to us all to pause and remind ourselves of a few things.
First, America is a great country. For nearly 250 years that’s been the case. We have our warts, faults and scars, no doubt. The more we learn about them, accept them, and use them to grow from, the better we all become. There is an old saying that if you don’t think you’re a better person today than you were3 0 years ago, then you’ve probably wasted 30 years.
Second, never underestimate the value of stopping what you’re doing, taking a few minutes to look into a mirror, washing your hands, and then getting back to work.
