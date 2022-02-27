Writers of all levels will tell you about the importance of the “muse” — that fickle and often fleeting source of our written inspirations.
Whenever the muse appears, day or night, home or away, it must be acknowledged.
For years I ran around with little pieces of paper with little more than thoughts and ideas for columns scribbled on them. The modern world puts a mobile phone app in my pocket and those random scraps of paper are reduced to electronic bits and bytes.
Respecting the muse has never been easier, with one remaining gap.
Through the years I hate to think of the great plots, ideas, or simple sentences that have popped into my head during the night. Great ideas that appeared in the moments before I drifted off to sleep that were doomed to be long lost memories before I arose the next morning.
Oh, I’ve tried remembering them. I’ve put a pad on the nightstand and even got up from bed and trotted out to the kitchen to write ideas down before returning to bed. Sadly though, most arrive and depart unrecorded.
A few nights ago, as my mind moved from wide awake to middle sleep an idea hit me.
A good idea, in my estimation.
Good enough that I had to somehow be retained. But, I was in bed. Not just “in bed,” but cozy, comfortable and nearly asleep. Getting out of bed, while probably worth the effort, fell just outside of my muse-respecting limits.
So here’s what I did — I moved my eyeglasses.
The last thing a glasses-wearing person does when they get into bed is remove their glasses. Mine get folded and then set directly in front of my clock. The first thing I do the next morning is reach over and grab them and put them back on. Moving them, even just a little bit, would hopefully trigger my memory of the writing idea otherwise lost to a good night’s sleep.
It worked.
So this idea that required spectacle-ular effort to retain, what exactly was it, Rob?
It was cute.
It had to do with the various things we do to our bodies that leave visible changes. For instance, as a little kid I wore poor-fitting, hand-me-down shoes. To this day, the big toes on either foot are bent inward. Not as much as they used to be, but enough to remind me.
And, a few years ago, going home for lunch and a nap was part of the routine. Many times I returned to the office only to walk past a mirror to see the telltale lines of a couch cushion still pressed into the side of my face.
There is a dent around the finger that graces the wedding band placed upon it 38 years ago. Depending upon the saltiness of my diet, the dent changes dimensions, but it’s always there.
And of course, glasses-wearers all recognize the long-term effects of specs. The dents behind your ears and the dents on the bridge of a nose clearly define the remnants of a life spent with less than 20/20 vision.
So that brings this whole thing full circle. The respect for the muse leading to the retention of a premise which involved the very same glasses that pressed the whole thing into my head, from the outside in.
It doesn’t always work out that way, but when it does, at least I can get a good nights sleep.
