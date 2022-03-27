I was born in 1958, 13 years after the end of World War II and 16 years after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. I know that and remember that so clearly because it seems everything in my youth was framed as to how they compared to those two events — World War II because of the widespread societal sacrifices and inconveniences, Pearl Harbor because of its massive elements of loss of life and surprise.
For my parents, both young adults that lived through those events, they were the things that all other things would be judged against. I asked them both many times about life during that period. Without a doubt, they both felt that having survived those horrible things made moving forward and facing subsequent difficulties much easier.
A few years ago somebody asked me what I thought about what was happening with the office of the President of the United States. As you may recall, an entity unlike anything else we’d ever elected to our country’s highest office entered the Oval Office, bringing with him a certain behavior and attitude that was new to the arena. I tap dance just a bit trying to describe the times without taking a side because it’s the event I’m referencing, not my opinion of it.
Anyway, my take on it all, more or less, reflected my parents’ outlook. That is, before I graduated from high school, I had already seen a president be assassinated and another president resign from office. All future White House residents would have those reference points to exist between, at least in this person’s mind.
If asked about it, I’ll give my honest opinion, but again, having survived far worse than what the last few years have delivered makes the going forward part far more palatable.
A week or two ago, a random youngster asked me what I was doing on the actual 9/11. A retelling that I’d used 1,000 times since that late summer day in 2001 automatically began pouring out when I realized that I was talking to someone who wasn’t around for the actual event. Twenty-one years have blown by and already, a generation of people exist that will only know the stories of one of this century’s darkest days. And again, talking about it always reminds me that we survived it.
So what’s next?
Of course, the pandemic will have a prominent place. What it may have lacked as far as the element of surprise, it made up for in political craziness and societal death and drama. Something tells me, as the ripples are still being created and felt, that its biggest effects may result from the chaos it caused. And anything that creates chaos creates its own shelf life. That said though, only time will reveal what the next big thing will be for which lives and times become measured.
Before any such big event does happen I will supply you with three of my favorite sayings when it comes to putting things into perspective.
First, Robert Frost famously wrote that “I can sum up everything I know about life in three words; it goes on.”
Next and from a variety of sources, biblical and otherwise, we receive the wisest words regarding effectively processing violent swings in the ebb and flow of the human condition which are “this too shall pass.”
And finally, marking the times by looking forward or by looking backward, I tell you my favorite phrase of borrowed origin that “just like your underwear, change is generally good.”
