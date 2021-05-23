‘How ya doin?”
“Oh, I’m busier than a one-armed paper hanger!”
In my youth, it wasn’t unusual to ask an older coworker that question and receive back that response. Typically, part time or summer jobs that I had involved working with older men. Men that felt the need to explain things with images and not just words.
“How ya doin?”
“Dude.”
It’s the modern day equivalent response and much more. Depending upon its context, inflection, or motions with hands or looks on faces, the response of “dude” could mean everything from “I’m having an unbelievably great day” to “it’s all good” to “this place is so screwed up” and everything in between. The time you save listening is consumed by the time you spend interpreting its meaning.
“What’s that guy like, Dad?”
“He couldn’t pour water from a boot if the instructions were written on the heel!”
Again, those were among the words and the images that came with the questions of my childhood. For whatever reason, his responses frequently came with an image to unpack, assemble, analyze, and figure out that this guy my father knew must not have been very bright.
“What’s that guy like?”
Today, that question generates any number of one word responses. Everything from “Libtard” or “Karen” to “Snowflake” or “Q”, and “boomer” or “GenXer.” Not that each of these monikers doesn’t come with a quite specific image; it’s just that none of them come with much work for the asker. In fact, the onus is upon the respondents to know their audiences well enough to avoid using the wrong one.
As a person of words and phrases, you can figure then that I’m old school. Perhaps conversationalists had more time to put a little thought into the response back in the day. The pre-internet age encouraged conversation and I was fortunate enough to be surrounded with talkers that loved to turn phrases.
I was raised in a world full of people that would:
Remind me to have patience getting ahold of a certain contractor because “he’s busier than a one-legged man in a butt kicking contest.”
Tell me tread lightly around a neighbor because “she’s as nervous as a prostitute in church.”
In the summer, caution me to dress lightly because it’s “hotter than a fox in a forest fire.” In the winter, remind me to layer up because “it’s cold enough to freeze the balls off of a pool table.”
Warn me to keep track of my own things because “you couldn’t find your butt if your hands were tied behind your back.”
Caution me to give a friend a ride but not expect any gas money because “he’s tighter than the skin on a hotdog.”
Tell me how gullible somebody is by using their best cartoon rooster Foghorn Leghorn impression and saying, “that guy ... I say, that guy is about as sharp as bowlin’ ball.”
Those are the floral and descriptive answers to the questions of an older era.
They may not be politically correct in the 21st century but I miss the phrases nearly as much as I miss the old codgers that spewed them. I may be the “old codger” that today’s youth looks to for their adjectives, perhaps it’s now on me to use them as often as possible.
Imagine telling a room full of teenagers that “I’m as nervous as a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs.”
To that, I shouldn’t be surprised if a kid or two comes back to me with “Dude, whatever.”
