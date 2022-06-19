The world is open and pleading for Americans to come visit it. Aside from a five-day suntanning session at a resort on the Maya Riviera in February, the Fords’ passports have been collecting dust since 2019. So, other than laps in a swim-up pool in Mexico, our brush with anything international has been on hiatus and everybody knows why.
But as a guy that enjoys visiting faraway places as much as most, let me tell you about a trip some friends and I just took to Ireland.
COVID-19 continues to make us sick, literally and figuratively, but for 12 days in May, we rode, walked, ate, drank, toured, and enjoyed ourselves in a country that has both its own identity and the identity that America has somehow morphed it into.
Things in common include several northern Michigan counties; Antrim, Wexford, Clare, and Roscommon all have namesake counties in Ireland. The scenery in Ireland is often quite reminiscent of our own beautiful state. We visited a place called the Cliffs of Moher and my takeaway was that it was their version of our Sleeping Bear Dunes. Obviously one is a set of cliffs overlooking the ocean and one is a mountain of sand overlooking a Great Lake, but both exhibit breathtaking and unmistakable “only place in the world you’re gonna see this” vibes. (They also had big parking lots full of tourists and their transports, just to drive home the connection). Driving around a feature known as the Ring of Kerry is undeniably similar to a trip around our Leelanau and Old Mission peninsulas. Both of our countries have a history of being under British rule. Northern Ireland’s six counties still are, but the other 26 counties of Ireland declared independence about a century ago.
Anyway, there are enough similarities to keep you comfortable, but travel isn’t supposed to make you feel at home now, is it? It’s noticing the differences where travel’s true value is found.
In Ireland, they drive on the right, use the Euro for currency, and measure things using the metric system except for servings of Guinness which always come in beautiful pints.
On the hot button fronts, Irish gasoline is expensive, they have a labor shortage, abortion is legal but they have not legalized marijuana except for medicinal pot. Guns are highly regulated as are drivers; drinking or otherwise. They don’t have a whole lot of wildlife so hunting isn’t much of a thing but blood alcohol contents over .01 can put you into police crosshairs.
Ireland embraces its religious roots both Catholic and Protestant. That they’ve viciously battled about this for going on 400 years is a subject that they are willing to discuss and display to anyone interested enough to listen. We spent an entire day hearing unvarnished stories of what are simply referred to as “the troubles.”
My observation was that Ireland is very clean, very friendly and very safe. What you won’t see in Ireland is lots of people wearing the color green or the use of shamrocks in much of anything. The presence of leprechauns is non-existent, as are Beef O’Brady franchises, redheaded and freckle-faced children or “savin o’ the green” sales type advertising.
You can find a pub on most every street whether the town is large or small, some no bigger than an average-sized garage, with names like Murphy’s, O’Callahan’s and Slevins.
There’s a famous Mark Twain quote about travel being fatal to prejudice, bigotry and narrow mindedness. As the world continues to reopen, I encourage us all to embrace it for no better reason.
