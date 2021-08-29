The storm warnings rolled in.
Expect high winds, heavy rains, frequent lightning strikes, local flooding, even possible power outages. Where I live, every single one of those predictions came to fruition. The winds howled like wounded wolves, the rains poured down seemingly inches at a time, the lightning danced like the lights of the Harbor Days Midway, small creeks rose to wash out a local highway and of course, we lost electricity for about a day and a half.
The storm struck as most of us were making our way to bed but in the morning, waking up to downed trees, wet basements, and dark houses, the anecdotal evidence began to roll in from around the neighborhood.
“I had no coffee.”
“I drove down to Meijer and bought a cup of coffee.”
“Our basement is flooded and I’ve got a splitting headache from not having coffee this morning.”
“I didn’t get my regularly scheduled pot of coffee this morning, so you know I could use a cup and a good dump.”
OK ... OK, point made.
That point being that of all the rack and ruin brought on by a vicious August night’s thunderstorm, forcing an entire neighborhood to face the aftermath of destruction without so much as a cup of home-brewed coffee seemed to be the cruelest part. The sheer timing of the storm — mere moments after most of our bedtimes — couldn’t have been worse vis-a-vis coffee preparation. As the storm rolled across the region, none of us dreamed of what the coffeeless morning would bring.
And I’m one of them.
Even in the loosely organized days of recent retirement my days begin pretty much the same, beginning with a kick-start of a cup of coffee and a morning Record-Eagle — props here to the good person who negotiated tree-strewn highways and side roads to deliver that morning’s paper.
I could make lots of clever coffee prose regarding any other storms “brewing” on the horizon, heading to the higher “grounds” during the flood, watching the water “percolate” into all available basements and crawl spaces, really getting “creamed” by this particular storm, the scowls etched on people’s “mugs” or even appreciating the “jolt” of a pull started portable generator, but I’ll “filter” those comments and do my best to keep things out of the “dregs” of today’s commentary.
But the fact is, my good days all start with coffee, so to tackle a lousy day without the benefit of a cup or two just seemed like piling on.
The good news was that storm water in the basement was all we had to contend with. A new carpet job and some new drywall are in our future but that’s about it. Nobody got hurt, nothing precious or irreplaceable was ruined, the lights came back on inside of the power company’s three-day prediction and we didn’t have to vacate the premises.
I always remind myself that if you think you’ve got a lot, you don’t have to look very far to find somebody with more. So too, when you think you’ve got it bad, it’s a short search to find someone that’s got it much worse.
In this short term emergency, we had plenty of friends, family, and great neighbors that offered up resources to smooth out the rough spots. Best of all was the neighbor with the whole house generator who invited everybody over in the morning for a fresh cup of coffee.
To her, I must say ... thanks a “latte.”
