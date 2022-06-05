Across the street from our house sits a nice house with 100 feet of frontage and a prized view of Elk Lake. Its owners are seasonal occupants which means we typically only see them in the summertime. Even when they are there, they keep to themselves and honestly, we’ve never developed much more than a “wave as we pass” relationship.
Recently though, they contacted us to see if we recognized a stranger that appeared on their security camera. It was actually two people in the photograph but it was what was in the background of that picture that really caught my eye. This fairly high resolution photo contained as nice a picture of my property as anything else. Oriented to cover “most” of the homeowners own property, what it really surveilled was my house, my neighbors house and at least three more houses down our street.
In the modern world, I now assume that most every home, especially seasonally occupied homes, have a security camera. Mine doesn’t, but I’m home year-round and more importantly, I still have trust in my fellow man. The day will probably come when my insurance carrier trumps trust, but for now no surveillance cameras keep watch on my property.
I add here that I would never expect my seasonal neighbors to bother telling me that they have cameras in place, never mind telling me that their cameras are trained directly on my house.
I find it creepy, of course, and knowing that we are on their camera 24/7 bugs me. But as a student of human behavior, I’ve learned that it’s quite possible for people to be more interested in the lives of others than their own. Security cameras, especially in low crime areas, are merely an extension of social media. One more platform to check out. One more example of FOMO — that fear of missing out that so many people have.
To those with security cameras reading this, is your camera oriented to watch just your property? I know those things can be pointed in all sorts of angles. And I’ve talked to enough people over the years that have less than friendly neighbor troubles to know that cameras can be inexpensive watch dogs. Again, my education in human behavior tells me that while the neighbor’s property might be none of anyone else’s business, that’s never stopped a person from keeping their eye on it.
One more thing about my relationship with my property, and maybe my security-conscious neighbors can attest to this; I enjoy peeing outside.
Many times I’ve made it home under the protestations of an overfilled bladder. Instead of fumbling with doors and wasting time greeting dogs, I step into what I used to think was a fairly private yard and relieve myself. Some may be cringing as they read this but many more are nodding in consent. I’ve written things before about the pleasures of relieving oneself outside, but today, knowing that I’m now on candid camera, should I reconsider my outdoor bathroom routines?
Not a chance.
This irritating modern technology intrusion on my life is, in the end, more existential than anything else. Yes, I’m being watched and no, I don’t know who has access to the cameras, but why worry about one camera when there are a dozen other similar homes on the street that have cameras too? If I began worrying about all of them and where they may be pointed, it boggles my mind as to exactly what I would do?
I’d probably have to go inside to pee for one thing.
