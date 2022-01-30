Providing nothing apocalyptically happens in the next couple of days, we will have outlasted the most recent longest month of the year. Never having been one to wish a moment of life away, I annually, secretly, do just that with the month of January.
I’ll be honest with you, I’ve laid low this month. I don’t think it’s been a case of Pandemic Overload, Seasonal Affective Disorder or even Cabin Fever that’s caused it. But like a toy top that’s been spinning for a long time, I just seem to have stopped revolving and am just slowly wobbling to a stop.
But that’s January, right?
I had a busy stretch through the fall months. Starting with Thanksgiving, the holidays were a fun few weeks where I spent time doing fun things and visiting the people I wanted to visit. But since then, our freshly repaired basement has become the shelter in place for me.
I have thought for a couple of years now that we are in a golden era of content. Things available to read and things available to watch have never been more prevalent. And January, the time of year that even when the sun shines, always seems to be on the edge of darkness, makes consuming content totally acceptable.
As this is being written, I less-than-proudly proclaim that 13 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have been streamed by me this month. An explanation being that when these movies debuted on the big screen my life was different. We were running a business by day and when it came to deciding what to do by night, well, watching superhero movies wasn’t on the list.
But that’s changed and I picked 2022 as the year to catch up.
Going by the timeline provided by the Marvel channel on my TV, I began the year with Captain America and am now up to Ant Man. In between, I’ve met Ironman, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, the Incredible Hulk, and a few other guys, both good and bad. It’s been entertaining, and it’s been captivating. I find myself looking forward to tomorrow’s movie every time I finish one.
I’m not sure if this is good or bad, but watching a two-hour movie about every other day still has left me time for my other leisure pursuits.
First, my reading habit remains. Having written about my pandemic-driven love for reading in the past, I remind you that last year included reading more than 60 books. I’m happy to say that between watching those action-packed movies, I’ve still found time to read half a dozen books this month.
Another good thing about action movies is that you can chip and putt golf balls while you watch them. A summer flood last year resulted in the basement repair mentioned earlier which, basically, included the installation of brand new carpeting/putting surfaces.
Some people go on diets in January; I thought I’d try something different this year. I may not have ever mentioned it here before, but I’m a juggler. The three-ball cascade was mastered many years ago so what better time to add a fourth ball to the mix than the dead of winter? And yes, it’s also possible to watch action movies and practice juggling at the same time.
With perseverance and creativity, the gloom and darkness of January will be behind us, the lengthening days of spring will be here before all of the MCU credits have rolled, and I can do things a bit more productive … outside.
