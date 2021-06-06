Of all the great old fables, perhaps the fable of the lion and the giraffe translates best to modern times.
If you have forgotten the story, allow me to retell it.
Once upon a time on the plains of Africa, the Lion was in charge. In times of trouble, he often called meetings to get input from all of the other animals. As was the custom, these meetings were to be held promptly at sundown.
Just before sundown, animals like the snakes, turtles, and gophers showed up, followed a few minutes later by animals like the zebras, the wildebeests, the hippos, and the gazelles. The lions showed up just before the elephants and all the rest.
Habitually though, the giraffe was never less than 10 minutes late.
In fact, throughout the years, the animals arrived for sundown meetings in roughly that same rotation. The Lion was never happy about it but he never started the meeting before the giraffe showed up.
One time though, the Lion did start early.
Sure enough, 10 minutes into the meeting, here came the giraffe with a look of surprise on its face.
Looking up at the giraffe, the Lion scolded, “you know we start at sundown, why do you always show up 10 minutes late?”
Looking first down at the Lion, and then casting his gaze toward the horizon, the very tall giraffe said, “The way I see it, the sun has yet to set. In fact, I’ve always felt I’m here a few minutes early.”
Until that day on the African plain, there had been one point of view — that of the Lion. The shorter animals arrived early for two reasons. One, they didn’t want the Lion upset with them and two, the sun had, in fact, sat first for them. The larger animals acted similarly and it was just a genetic coincidence that they saw the sunset as the Lion did.
But not that darned giraffe.
Not that he wanted to tick off the Lion, but he saw the world differently. From his very different-from-the-rest-of-the animals perspective, not only did he feel he was on time, he even felt that he was being mildly accommodating.
I’ve always taken a column around this time of year to send a special message to those graduating from schools. Primarily high school, but not necessarily. This year, I will convey my message to the masses.
As members of the same animal kingdom, we are often called together on a given problem. Throughout history, wars, famines, revolutions, natural catastrophes, and a number of things have caused societies to come together for a common cause.
Similar to the past year, members of the kingdom have been affected by whatever the cause was differently. Many affected directly, many others affected indirectly. But no matter the level of affect, everyone was called to respond.
Volumes have been written and many more are yet to be written about the behavior of our society in times of crisis. Like no other event that I can think of, this last year has been as much about people’s reaction to other people’s reaction as anything else.
This year’s message then is the simple reminder that we all come to causes from a different perspective. Sometimes it’s obvious, but more often, it isn’t.
The message is not that we all should see things the same way and at the same time.
Rather, the message is that we should understand that we don’t.
