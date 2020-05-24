Whiskey comes in many varieties.
There’s Scotch whiskey, Irish whiskey, rye whiskey, bourbon whiskey, single malt whiskey, blended whiskey and many more.
It’s not exactly clear when the first batch was distilled but, safe to say, it’s been around for at least 500 years.
I’m sure there are readers among us that know and appreciate the origins, history, nuance and finer points of “the water of life” known as whiskey, but I am not one.
Yes, I’ve drank it — mostly American varieties like Jack Daniels, Southern Comfort and Makers Mark but I’m curious today about a brand of whiskey called “Fireball.”
Fireball, originally named “Dr. McGillicuddy’s Fireball Whiskey,” which comes to us from another bastion of fine whiskey purveyors, the country of Canada. It gets its name from the flavor that mimics that of the candy known as “Atomic Fireball” — think cinnamon red hot flavoring.
Yes, I’ve had a drink or two of this brand as well.
It’s important to tell you that Fireball whiskey is available for purchase in different sizes, including small plastic bottles.
Earlier in the coronavirus pandemics early stages, my wife filled her particular void by walking the ditches of the country roads that surround our home in rural Grand Traverse County. Along with getting exercise she was in search of garbage. Joining with a friend or two, she canvassed both sides of the street for 5 or 6 miles worth of roads. All told, she filled better than 10 large plastic garbage bags of trash.
She found old plastic shopping bags, cardboard boxes, returnable cans and bottles and many, many discarded bottles of Fireball.
Finding so many bottles that it sparked her curiosity.
What is it, who drinks it, and why is it so common in the ditches of our neighborhood roads?
Well, the “what” was easy. I’ve already told you that.
As for who is drinking it, well, according to reports published in 2016, sales in the United States exceeded $150 million making it the most popular liquor sold in America.
It’s apparently an excellent mixer because the internet tells me that added to a mug of hot chocolate, it’s called “drunken dessert,” mixed with hard cider it’s called “Ciderball,” mixed with RumChata it’s called “Cinnamon Toast Crunch” and mixed with Red Bull, it’s called an “F — Bomb.” So who is drinking it? Lots of us.
Which leaves the most important question — why is it so common in our ditches.
Two things come to my mind.
First, it comes in a non-returnable bottle. There’s no value in hanging on to it and adding to the big box of other returnables piling up in the garage so less care is taken with it once emptied.
My second, more judgmental, thought was that our house is about 4 miles from the closest point of sale of Fireball, so folks are buying a small bottle, slamming it down on the way home and discarding the evidence just as they pass through my vicinity.
Through an informal poll of my internet friends I found, though, that my neighborhood is by no means the only landing zone for wayward whiskey bottles. Litterbugs are everywhere and the residue of those liquor sales can be found in ditches across the country.
Whiskey has been around for 500 years and littering probably has been around at least that long too. In this age of modern practices to allay modern problems, I guess it can’t hurt to toss in an age-old reminder to allay an age-old problem.
Don’t be a litterbug.
